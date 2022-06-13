SFA Managing Director Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini took part in a panel discussion showcasing SFA and the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts facilitating sport and promoting wellbeing

Now in its 27th edition, the TAFISA World Congress was attended by delegates from all over the world, and held in Slovenia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Sports for All Federation (SFA) represented Saudi Arabia at the 27th TAFISA World Congress. The official Saudi delegation was headed by SFA President, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, alongside SFA Managing Director, Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, with several members of the Federation’s senior leadership team in attendance. The flagship congress, hailed internationally for building global bridges through sport, was held in Portoroz, Slovenia, between June 8-12, 2022, by The Association of International Sport for All (TAFISA).

Prince Khaled’s participation in the congress reflects the SFA’s longstanding relationship with TAFISA, and Saudi’s collaborative efforts to foster wellbeing through physical activity marking the Federation as an integral force in the world of community level sport.

Ms. Al-Husseini presented the Federation’s ongoing drive to push for a diverse, exciting, and vibrant sports community at the Congress' first plenary session. Ms. Al-Husseini, alongside co-panelists Dr. Shawnda Morrison, from the University of Ljubljana, Ms. Catherine Forde from the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees and TAFISA board member, and Ms. Anna Mguni from Zimbabwe, addressed different challenges and successes respective to each speakers’ point of view and experience. During the discussion, the SFA’s efforts aimed at encouraging the participation of women in sports throughout the Kingdom were highlighted, as well as the Federation’s many community sports and athletic events, and impact-driven initiatives.

The last live TAFISA congress was held pre-pandemic in Japan in 2019, and saw a large official SFA delegation participate on-ground in Tokyo. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the SFA took part in a TAFISA-led webinar on COVID-19 sports initiatives, highlighting the Federation’s efforts to promote physical activity and healthy living through its extensive digital offerings. The following year, SFA hosted a TAFISA’s Certified Leadership Course, helping to train and develop sports leaders and managers across the Kingdom.

SFA also joined forces with TAFISA and Nike Made to Play in early 2022 to conduct ‘Made to Play Coaching Girls Guide’ global workshops, with the aim of promoting girls’ participation in sports.

TAFISA organizes the World Congress biyearly, and the multiday summit is considered a unique platform of knowledge exchange structured to promote the concept of sport for all and the increase of physical activity levels across populations. Bringing together stakeholders from various sport organizations and experts within the sport field from around the world, the 2022 Congress was staged under the theme “Sport for All in a Changing World”. The theme highlighted the reality that sports organizations are adapting to; everything from climate change and economics to post-pandemic conditions and more.

The SFA’s ongoing collaboration with TAFISA is part of the Federation’s commitment to extend the reach of regional and global partnerships towards a unified objective of making communities more active, healthier, and happier.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.