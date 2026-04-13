Riyadh - The State Properties General Authority (SPGA) and the National Center for Privatization (NCP), have announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the development of the “Quality Valley” Project in Riyadh, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer (DBFOMT), with a contract duration of 32 years (in addition to a 3-year construction period). Local and international companies and developers with relevant experience are invited to participate and submit their applications.

The Project scope includes the development of the headquarters site of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) in Al-Muhammadiyah District in Riyadh, transforming it into an integrated mixed-use masterplan spanning over 191,000 square meters. The Project aims to create an urban destination that combines government and commercial office spaces, retail components, as well as the development of mosques, landscaped areas, roads, and pedestrian pathways.

The “Quality Valley” Project seeks to optimize the utilization of state assets and achieve financial sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. The Project is based on enabling private sector participation in the development and operation of assets to enhance public spending efficiency and meet the demand for office spaces and logistics services in accordance with international best practices. It also contributes to meeting workforce needs and consolidating government entities’ operations within an advanced working environment.

Local and international investors, financial institutions, and operators are invited to visit the NCP website at www.ncp.gov.sa for more information about the project and to request the EOI document. Interested investors should submit their EOI by 26 April, 2026 at 11:59 PM KSA time.