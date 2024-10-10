UAE: Sparklo, a global cleantech company, has reached a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize recycling and promote sustainability. Since last year, the company has expanded from 100 to over 300 innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats, installed across the MENA region. Moreover, Sparklo has collected over 50 million bottles in the MENA region, achieving a remarkable year-on-year growth of 1000%. Using advanced UAE-based technology, Sparklo now collects more than 200,000 bottles and cans daily.

The company developed strong strategic partnerships with both private and government entities across the MENA region, including key industry players such as ADNOC, Lulu, Carrefour, Dubai Municipality, and the Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD). In collaboration with EAD, Sparklo participates in the “Mission to Zero” program, contributing to waste reduction in the Emirate.

“To address global environmental challenges related to plastic and aluminum waste, we need sustainable technologies that bridge the gap between consumers and recycling facilities. While many factories worldwide can process raw materials, the main challenge lies in establishing the infrastructure for waste collection. Sparklo tackles this by building a robust collection network without directly engaging in recycling, and motivates people to adopt eco-friendly habits through positive incentives,” — said Maxim Kaplevich, founder and CEO of Sparklo

Sparklo’s approach is unique in that it centres on motivating people through rewards, rather than relying on measures like deposit fees seen in countries such as Germany and the Scandinavian nations. While these countries implement deposit systems to encourage bottle returns, our strategy focuses on positive reinforcement, rewarding users with incentives they can use for future purchases. As part of its growth strategy, Sparklo is expanding its partnership program, with its recent collaboration with Yango serving as a prime example. Now, Sparklo users get discounts on taxi rides for depositing bottles, providing instant gratification that encourages continued participation.

While the MENA region remains its primary focus, Sparklo's ambitious plans to scale its operations globally, exploring markets in Asia and the CIS. With its active operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, the company is set to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts.

As Sparklo continues to grow, it invites potential partners to join its mission of creating a more sustainable future through innovative recycling solutions. The company's rapid success serves as a testament to the effectiveness of its technology-driven, positive-reinforcement approach to recycling.

About Sparklo

Sparklo is a global UAE-based cleantech company that revolutionises the recycling industry and encourages sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilise AI and machine learning to optimise recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. With a growing network of more than 200,000 users in the UAE alone, Sparklo collects over 200,000 bottles and cans daily. The company operates in over ten countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Website

Media Contacts:

Sparklo press office in MENA

Valerie Shabelnikovavalerie@

prhub.ae