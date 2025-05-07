Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, has achieved a successful collaboration between its mobile satellite services subsidiary Thuraya and Gatehouse Satcom, a Danish-based software company specializing in mission-critical satellite communications, to advance direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity. The project demonstrated NB-IoT applications over Space42’s L band geostationary satellites using 3GPP-compliant release 17 technology, ensuring alignment with global standards and future scalability. This will set the foundation for the launch of Thuraya Direct, a new messaging and IoT service slated for commercial deployment in Q4 2025.

This initiative demonstrates Space42’s operating model: align early with transformative open-standard technologies, scale them through targeted, mission-driven programs, and deliver outcomes through trusted partnerships. It addresses critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, and transportation; domains where reliable, wide-area connectivity cannot depend solely on terrestrial infrastructure.

“This collaboration reflects our strategy in action,” said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services at Space42. “It is about extending the boundaries of mobile connectivity by enabling standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect via satellite in areas where terrestrial networks fall short. Through close engagement with telecom providers, we are addressing immediate market requirements and proving the viability of this technology while setting the stage for enhanced global commercialization of D2D through our future global constellation. We welcome partners across the ecosystem to join us in scaling this new frontier.”

Thuraya has played a pioneering innovative role in satellite mobility for over two decades, delivering resilient connectivity in some of the world’s most demanding environments. As Space42’s mobile satellite arm, it continues to lead in redefining what satellite-enabled services can achieve. Gatehouse Satcom contributed essential 3GPP NTN expertise and software capabilities, enabling the successful validation of messaging protocols over geostationary satellite links – a foundational step in delivering Thuraya Direct.

"It’s been a privilege to support Space42 in moving direct-to-device from promise to proof," said Jesper Noer, VP Commercial at Gatehouse Satcom. "Running 5G NB-IoT over GEO is no small feat, but our software is built for this – adaptable across constellations, compliant with global standards, and ready to support the next wave of NTN innovation. It’s that shared forward-looking mindset that makes our work with Space42 so impactful. They have a rare ability to pair long-term vision with real-world execution. This project is a perfect example."

The collaboration has successfully demonstrated that 3GPP-compliant devices, including smartphones and IoT modules, can connect seamlessly to Space42’s satellite network. This validation confirms that Thuraya Direct can be delivered through globally standardized infrastructure, open to any telecom or OEM partner able to interoperate with the system. With commercial readiness targeted for the end of this year, Space42 is now engaging with mobile operators and industry players to bring this service to the market.

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42's major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

