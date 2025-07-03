Abu Dhabi: Having spent over 20 years redefining interior design in the UAE market, Ebarza is beginning a new era of its legacy, one that prioritizes clarity of vision, function, and individual identity. As public awareness grows around the impact of interior spaces on well-being and daily life, Ebarza offers an all-in-one solution for clients seeking beautiful and livable environments.

“For years, clients were stuck between designers, contractors, suppliers, and technicians, leading to delays, cost overruns, and compromised visions,” says Maana Abu Daqqa, Founder and CEO of Ebarza. “We saw the need for a single entity that could manage everything from design to delivery, and we built Ebarza to meet that need.”

Unlike traditional design firms, Ebarza offers an integrated model that brings planning, design, manufacturing, and furnishing under one roof. The company manufactures its own materials in-house, rigorously tested for durability and suited to the region’s climate. From flooring and wall cladding to lighting systems, kitchens, and bathrooms - Ebarza ensures consistency, quality, and creative control across every project.

Abu Daqqa adds, “We don’t just design, we create. Every piece used in our projects is made by us, allowing us to deliver unified, innovative spaces that carry the distinct touch of our designers.”

In a world where thoughtful details make all the difference, Ebarza is redefining what clients can expect from interior design. “Your space should reflect your taste, your lifestyle, your dreams,” says Abu Daqqa. “That’s why Ebarza functions as a complete ecosystem, designed to turn vision into reality with precision, confidence, and soul.”

To experience Ebarza’s integrated approach to design and discover how spaces can be transformed from concept to completion, visit Ebarza showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Dubai or online at www.ebarza.com.

About Ebarza:

Ebarza is not just a furniture store. Its presence in the world of interior design dates back over 22 years. It possesses a solid collection of innovative ideas that are translated into everything it does. We live in a world where we often must choose wisely between luxury and expensive design and common furniture pieces with low prices. Ebarza reflects its unique philosophy of furniture designs that combine a sense of luxury in form, quality in materials, and innovation in design with fair and reasonable prices.

Ebarza aims to create harmony in the entire space it works on, allowing the customer to enjoy the long-lasting harmony of the interior appearance. It embraces the most famous classic-modern designs that eliminate the need for designers to search for various sources to create the desired atmosphere. It offers a fantastic and wide range of furniture pieces, lighting, carpets, and decorations, ensuring that they cater to various types of interior design.