State-of-the-art gaming destination in Al Quoz features next-generation VR, esports tournaments, and social entertainment zones

Dubai, UAE – The City Gaming Center, part of The City Corporation headquartered in Washington State, has officially opened its next-generation entertainment venue in Al Quoz, Dubai. The new center introduces two exclusive VR games making their debut in Dubai, along with cutting-edge PC and PS5 gaming stations, private gaming rooms, a billiards and social zone, and an on-site café.

Commenting on the launch, Yasir Shammar, Co-Founder and CEO of The City Gaming Center and CEO of The City Group, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new venue, which is set to redefine the VR gaming landscape in Dubai. We chose Dubai for this venture because of its world-class infrastructure in IT and telecommunications, and its strategic investment in the gaming sector, as seen in the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 by Dubai Future Foundation. We’re proud to bring exclusive VR experiences to the city’s dynamic gaming community.”

Exclusive VR Games Debut

The City Gaming Center introduces two exclusive VR titles for the first time in the GCC region.

VR Empire World merges real-world elements with immersive virtual reality, transporting players to battle ancient forces or prevent a nuclear winter in a hyper-realistic, story-driven environment.

merges real-world elements with immersive virtual reality, transporting players to battle ancient forces or prevent a nuclear winter in a hyper-realistic, story-driven environment. VR Arena is a competitive, high-adrenaline player-vs-player experience. Played in large groups. It throws players into a virtual battleground where the only goal is to take down the opposing team—made up of their own friends.

“Introducing two exclusive VR games to Dubai will add a fresh surge of excitement to the city’s already thriving gaming scene. We invite both elite gamers and newcomers to immerse themselves in the experience—and brace for the tough return to reality once the game ends,” added Shammar.

Dubai’s Newest Social Gaming Hub

In addition to VR Empire World and VR Arena, the center also offers Super Gatling and VR Super 360 Flight Simulator—two more thrilling VR experiences. For PC gamers and PlayStation fans, The City Gaming Center features top-of-the-line ROG gaming PCs and PS5 consoles, available in both the public hall and private rooms. Special launch offers are available for gamers looking to make the center their new nighttime hangout. Beyond games, The City Gaming Center is designed as a social destination. It features a spacious zone for billiards, played using both traditional cues and specially designed gun cues. Visitors can enjoy snacks and refreshments from the in-house café, hang out with friends, or relax while waiting for their next match.

For more information, visit www.thecitygaming.com

Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and X

For high-resolution images, click here

To book a private tour, please contact:

Waad Awad

Email: waad@hocc.ae

About The City Gaming Center

The City Gaming Center is a cutting-edge entertainment destination in Dubai, designed for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and social thrill-seekers alike. Part of The City Group headquartered in Washington, the center brings next-generation gaming experiences to the GCC region, including exclusive VR titles, high-performance ROG PCs, PS5 consoles, private gaming rooms, and social spaces. With a focus on immersive experiences and community engagement, The City Gaming Center is redefining the gaming landscape in the UAE, offering a one-of-a-kind hub where play meets innovation. For more information: www.thecitygaming.com.