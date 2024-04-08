Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: In line with its commitment to strengthen collaborations with civil society institutions to elevate social responsibility practices throughout the Kingdom, Souq Al Baraha in Diyar Al Muharraq hosted 50 children under the care of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 accompanied by their families, for a festive Ramadan event.

The activities of the Ramadan event included a guided tour of Souq Al Baraha, entertainment activities and various traditional games, in addition to distributing gifts to the orphans.

Established in 2001, the RHF serves as a prominent institution in charitable and humanitarian endeavours. Through royal patronage, community partnership, and exceptional performance, it undertakes benevolent works and implements development and humanitarian projects within and beyond the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This event represents one of the noble community initiatives of Souq Al Baraha aimed at supporting critical societal segments, including orphans, and fostering an environment for their active involvement within the social framework. It also serves to enhance their engagement with community activities for a potential future role in sustainable development.

On the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi, CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq, stated: “We are delighted to welcome the children of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to Souq Al Baraha, showcasing our dedication to serving the community through meaningful partnerships with civil society institutions. We will continue to prioritise social responsibility initiatives and further collaborations with the Foundation to address the needs of our orphans and their families.”

Souq Al Baraha offers a unique blend of traditional architectural design and modern shopping experiences across a leasing area of 13,000 square metres. The market features a varied array of stores, a hypermarket, a family entertainment centre, restaurants, cafés, specialised markets, and public service facilities.

Positioned strategically in the heart of Diyar Al Muharraq, Souq Al Baraha has successfully attracted a wide range of brands and tenants from both local and international sectors. Providing visitors with an immersive cultural and tourism experience, the market offers a fusion of past authenticity and modern comforts in the characteristic Bahraini style.