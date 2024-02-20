Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is set to host its annual Open Day event, designed to offer prospective students and their families a comprehensive insight into the university's diverse array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and Continuing and Executive Education programs. The event is scheduled to take place on February 22nd, running from 9 am to 7 pm, at the university's campus located in Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Featuring over 30 programs spanning the fields of Humanities, Sciences, Languages, Social Sciences, Law, Economics, and Management, this event promises attendees the opportunity to explore a broad spectrum of academic offerings. These degrees are granted by internationally recognized institutions; Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Attendees will have the privilege to meet the university's distinguished world-renowned faculty and researchers as well as engaging in one-on-one meetings with dedicated advisors to learn about available scholarships and receive assistance with the admissions process. Furthermore, guests will have exclusive access to tour the university's expansive 93,000 square meter state-of-the-art campus and facilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome prospective students and members of the community to our Open Day event," remarked Dr Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi. "This event serves as an excellent opportunity for individuals to explore the unique offerings of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the perspectives of our internationally recognised diplomas and gain a deeper understanding of our academic environment. We look forward to sharing our passion for education and welcoming future scholars to our vibrant campus," added Dr. Haan.

The Open Day event will also feature a series of masterclasses tailored specifically for working professionals. Covering topics such as social science research methods, cross-cultural management in business administration, and the future of advertising, these classes aim to equip attendees with invaluable insights and skills to advance their professional development.

Prospective students applying for the programs before February 22nd, 2024, stand to benefit from an application and admission fee waiver of up to 3,000 AED.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Open Day, please visit www.sorbonne.ae