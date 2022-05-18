SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced it will be attending the AiCloud Expo, May 22 – 24, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Saudi Arabia alongside its value-added distribution Partner in the region, Clever Solutions at #Booth G4. The company will showcase the latest updates to its product portfolio, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about the comprehensive SolarWinds® IT management software and IT security solutions.

The AiCloud Expo is a unique event embracing Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to move forward in its journey to a digital-first, data-driven, innovative future and to emerge as a major hub for artificial intelligence. The three-day event aims to analyze, present, and discuss various digital initiatives to help economic diversity and create a state-of-the-art ecosystem with transformative solutions.

“We’re excited to be at this event alongside our Partner, Clever Solutions,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president, sales, SolarWinds, EMEA. “The event focuses on the transformation of digital economies in the Middle East and highlights the different opportunities. SolarWinds helps such organizations address digital transformation challenges with a range of powerful tools built to deliver the features required to embrace digitalization together in one place.”

SolarWinds announced its 2022 Channel Partner Award Winners earlier this year at Partner Summits worldwide, naming Clever Solutions Distributor of the Year 2022 for Saudi Arabia.

SolarWinds IT Security Solutions

SolarWinds IT Security Solutions reduce attack surfaces, manage access, and improve compliance with IT security solutions designed for accelerated time-to-value ranging from security event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer.

SolarWinds ITSM Solutions

SolarWinds ITSM solutions provide an integrated service desk and IT asset management platform, giving tech pros the powerful tools to solve today's IT management challenges through improved communication, seamless employee experience, and efficient service delivery. The solutions are designed to meet an organization's current needs with the flexibility to scale and support its future business requirements for small IT operations with basic IT ticketing needs or large enterprises with complex IT infrastructure and mature processes.

