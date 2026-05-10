Luxor hosted the annual distributors’ meeting for Castrol across North, East, and West Africa, attended by the company’s regional leadership alongside a large number of partners and distributors from various African countries. The event was organized as part of the company’s commitment to strengthening regional collaboration and aligning future visions to support growth plans across the African continent.



Holding this annual event in one of Egypt’s most historic cities reflects the importance of the Egyptian market as a strategic and central hub for the company’s operations in Africa, particularly given Egypt’s strong infrastructure and distinguished geographic location connecting various African markets.



Passant Mikkawi, General Manager for NEW Africa, stated that the objective of the annual meeting extends beyond reviewing yearly performance. It also aims to create a genuine platform for direct communication with Castrol partners across Africa, listen to challenges and opportunities on the ground, and collectively shape the roadmap for the next phase.



She added that African markets represent one of the company’s most promising growth markets globally, which continues to drive Castrol’s investment in developing distribution networks and strengthening long-term partnerships with local distributors to ensure sustainable growth and increased customer reach across different countries.



The meeting also featured panel discussions and specialized workshops addressing the future of the lubricants industry in Africa, the rapidly evolving needs of consumers, as well as the importance of digital transformation and the development of market access mechanisms in line with global industry trends.



In addition, a number of outstanding partners and distributors were recognized in appreciation of their efforts in delivering strong results over the past year and for their role in expanding brand presence and strengthening customer trust in Castrol products across African markets.