As part of its ongoing support for educational and national occasions, Almarai participated as a Silver Sponsor of the King Saud University graduation ceremony, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region, and was attended by several academic leaders and officials, as well as sponsoring and supporting entities. The event celebrated the graduation of 16,370 male and female students from various colleges and disciplines, showcasing the scale of academic achievement and the university’s role in equipping national competencies to contribute to the nation’s development.

During the ceremony, Almarai was honored by the event patron, His Royal Highness the Governor of the Riyadh Region, in recognition of its contribution and sponsorship, reflecting its role as a model for effective partnership between the private sector and educational institutions.

This participation underscores Almarai’s ongoing commitment to supporting the education sector, backing national events, and investing in and empowering youth as a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom’s future—within the framework of its social responsibility strategy and its efforts to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions across Saudi Arabia.