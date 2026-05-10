Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has launched a special campaign on selected Mercedes-Benz models marking 140 years of Innovation.

Part of a global Mercedes-Benz commemoration, the “For Every Road Ahead” campaign is valid until 30 June 2026 and offers exclusive ownership benefits designed to enhance the customer experience while reflecting the brand’s legacy of innovation, luxury, and performance.

The campaign includes selected Mercedes-Benz models, namely the E-Class, S-Class, GLC Coupé, and GLE Coupé. Customers purchasing eligible models during the campaign period will enjoy a host of exclusive advantages, including 0% down payment, a 140-day grace period, a 140-week service package, and a 140-week warranty, offering a distinctive opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside the brand.

The campaign reflects Mercedes-Benz’s remarkable 140-year journey in shaping the future of mobility through engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology, and timeless design. It also underscores the brand’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional luxury experiences that respond to the evolving expectations of its customers.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has developed this campaign to meet the evolving needs and preferences of its customers, providing exclusive benefits and flexible ownership opportunities that further enhance the Mercedes-Benz ownership journey. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to customer excellence through premium automotive offerings, exceptional service standards, and tailored value-driven experiences.

Customers are invited to visit the Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles showroom at the NBK ONE Building in Msheireb to explore the offers and discover the distinguished range of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé blends the versatility of an SUV with the dynamic silhouette of a coupé, delivering a sporty yet refined driving experience. Characterized by its athletic design, elevated driving position, and advanced digital cockpit, the GLC Coupé stands out as a stylish and practical choice for modern urban lifestyles.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé

The GLE Coupé represents the pinnacle of performance and luxury within the SUV coupé segment. Equipped with a powerful engine and Mercedes-Benz’s renowned 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, it delivers confident performance, refined comfort, and commanding road presence. Its sculpted exterior design and premium interior craftsmanship make it a distinctive choice for customers seeking both power and sophistication.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

A benchmark in the executive sedan segment, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is synonymous with intelligent technology, understated elegance, and superior ride comfort. Featuring advanced driver assistance systems and a luxurious cabin defined by cutting-edge infotainment and premium materials, the E-Class continues to set standards in its class.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class remains the ultimate expression of Mercedes-Benz luxury and innovation. As the brand’s flagship sedan, it integrates pioneering technology, exceptional ride comfort, and meticulous craftsmanship to create a first-class driving experience. From advanced safety systems to executive rear-seat comfort, the S-Class sets the global standard for luxury automobiles.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.