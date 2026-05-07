Nigeria’s active internet subscriber base rose to 153.15 million in March 2026, up from 152.48 million recorded in February, according to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The figures indicate a steady month-on-month growth in internet adoption, with all four major telecommunications operators recording subscriber gains during the review period.

According to the NCC data, the industry added approximately 670,000 new internet users in March, underscoring sustained demand for digital connectivity across the country.

MTN Nigeria maintained its dominance in the sector, increasing its active internet subscribers from 82.21 million in February to 82.53 million in March.

Airtel Nigeria also posted growth during the period, with its subscriber base rising from 54.07 million to 54.22 million.

Globacom recorded a similar increase, growing its internet subscriber base from 15.39 million in February to 15.56 million in March.

Industry analysts attributed the modest growth to continued investments in network expansion, service improvements, and rising demand for internet-based services.

They noted that increased dependence on digital platforms for communication, financial services, education, entertainment, and e-commerce continues to drive internet adoption across Nigeria.

The growth also reflects the telecom sector’s expanding role in supporting Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, particularly amid increasing digital transformation efforts by both government and private institutions.

Stakeholders have repeatedly called for stronger policy support and infrastructure protection measures to accelerate broadband penetration and improve network quality nationwide.

Nigeria has continued to prioritise broadband expansion under its National Broadband Plan, which targets wider digital inclusion and improved internet access in underserved communities.

Analysts say the consistent rise in internet subscriptions signals resilience in the telecommunications sector and reinforces its importance as a key enabler of economic growth, innovation, and financial inclusion.

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