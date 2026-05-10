

Egrobots, a leading specialist in DeepTech and intelligent robotics, has officially announced the launch of the first autonomous agricultural harvesting robot fully developed by Egyptian engineers. This milestone represents a pioneering step for both Egypt and the Arab region, showcasing the advanced capabilities of Egyptian firms in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, autonomous systems, and deep technology.

The new robot introduces a paradigm shift in the concept of agricultural automation and smart farming, as it was built using sophisticated computer vision, AI, and autonomous navigation systems. These technologies enable the robot to identify ripe crops, determine the most efficient paths within farms, and execute harvesting tasks with high precision and minimal human intervention.

This innovation arrives amidst an accelerating global trend toward autonomous agriculture, a field that relies on real-time data analysis and instantaneous decision-making to enhance production efficiency, reduce waste, and optimize overall operational quality. The robot features a flexible and scalable design that can be equipped with up to four robotic arms operating simultaneously.

This configuration allows it to achieve a productivity rate of approximately 160 kilograms per hour, with the added advantage of operating continuously 24/7. Such capabilities are essential for addressing the persistent challenges of seasonal labor shortages and the rising operational costs currently facing the agricultural sector.

The project is widely regarded as a new model for the ability of Egyptian startups to transition from merely utilizing AI applications to developing comprehensive DeepTech solutions designed and manufactured locally. Eng. Akhlad Al-Abhar, Co-founder and CEO of Egrobots, emphasized that this launch is a significant move toward a future where intelligent systems become a core part of the region's agricultural infrastructure.

He further noted that the company aims to support digital transformation and promote sustainability by leveraging robotics to boost production across Egypt and the Middle East, proving that local talent can develop solutions capable of competing on a global scale.

Egrobots was founded as an Egyptian company specializing in "Physical AI" and autonomous systems, backed by a team with over 50 years of collective experience in robotics and industrial systems.

The company has already successfully implemented several real-world models, including a traffic robot developed in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Interior. As a graduate of the Google for Startups program and a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, Egrobots has solidified its position within the global innovation ecosystem.

Currently, the firm is working on advanced humanoid robotics and solutions for the manufacturing sector, aligning its efforts with the goals of Vision 2030 to support the future of automation and digital transformation in the region.