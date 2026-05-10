Majali: Launch of Dallas Route Strengthens Royal Jordanian’s Presence in North America

Aiming to Enhance Direct Travel Options During the 2026 World Cup

Amman – Royal Jordanian Airlines announced the launch of a direct route between Amman and Dallas, Texas, in the United States of America, starting 10 May, making it the airline’s fifth destination in the United States, alongside Washington, Chicago, New York, and Detroit, further strengthening the national carrier’s position as a key link between the Middle East and North America.

The new route will operate at a frequency of four weekly flights between Queen Alia International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, using modern Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, offering high operational efficiency and an advanced level of comfort on long-haul flights.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by the Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, the U.S. Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider, and the COO of Airport International Group, Marc Aubel, along with a number of officials and stakeholders.

Samer Majali affirmed that the launch of the Amman–Dallas route represents a qualitative addition to Royal Jordanian’s network, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and the United States. He noted that the new route will contribute to providing a distinguished travel experience for passengers and supporting economic and cultural exchange between the two countries, in addition to meeting the growing demand from the Arab community residing in the state of Texas.

He further explained that the launch of direct flights to Dallas comes as part of a qualitative expansion of the airline’s network, in parallel with ongoing preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, stressing that this route enhances Royal Jordanian’s readiness to benefit from the expected increase in travel demand to the United States during the world cup period. He also highlighted Amman’s role as a key transit hub linking global travel routes, particularly for passengers from the Middle East heading to attend the matches. expects an increase in the number of flights during the coming month.

This expansion in Royal Jordanian’s network is in line with its strategic plan aimed at reaching around 60 global destinations, in addition to expanding its fleet to approximately 40 aircraft over the coming years, further enhancing the national carrier’s competitiveness.

“The launch of the new Dallas–Fort Worth route from Queen Alia International Airport by our national carrier, Royal Jordanian, represents an important milestone in further enhancing Jordan’s global connectivity. This new destination highlights the importance of continued collaboration between Airport International Group, the operator of QAIA, and Royal Jordanian to further strengthen the development of Jordan’s connectivity, particularly during challenging times. The new direct service to North America broadens travel options for passengers while contributing to the national economy through increased tourism, trade, and business opportunities. We look forward to further strengthening this strategic partnership as we continue to expand our network and deliver a seamless travel experience at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group.

Passengers wishing to travel to Dallas can book their flights through the company’s website www.rj.com, or via the Royal Jordanian mobile application, or by contacting the call center at (+962 6 5100000), or through Royal Jordanian sales offices or travel agents worldwide.