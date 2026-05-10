Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has achieved a significant milestone, ranking 9th among the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Qatar 2026 (Large Category) while also earning Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition follows a rigorous and independent evaluation conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East.

This achievement reflects the strength of UDST’s workplace culture, shaped by trust, engagement, and a shared commitment to excellence. The recognition is based primarily on employee feedback gathered through confidential surveys, alongside a detailed assessment of the University’s workplace practices, ensuring that the results authentically represent employee experience.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, celebrated the achievement, stating: “Ranking 9th among the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Qatar for 2026 is a proud milestone for our University and a reflection of the strong workplace culture we have built together. This recognition highlights our ongoing focus on creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered where they can contribute meaningfully to advancing applied education, research, and innovation. Our people remain at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to support their professional growth and wellbeing.”

UDST’s workplace environment is characterized by a strong culture of collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity. Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas, engage in open dialogue, and take an active role in shaping the University’s future. This culture is supported by leadership practices that prioritize communication, recognition, and continuous improvement.

The University places strong emphasis on professional growth and lifelong learning. Through structured initiatives such as Professional Development Days, specialized training programs, and participation in international conferences, employees are provided with opportunities to enhance their skills and remain at the forefront of their fields.

In parallel, UDST continues to invest in employee wellbeing, recognizing its critical role in sustaining performance and engagement. As a recipient of the FISU Healthy Campus Platinum Label, the University offers a wide range of wellness programs and facilities that promote a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

As Qatar’s national applied university, UDST aligns its workplace culture with its broader mission of delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education. This recognition reinforces the University’s position as a leading institution that not only prepares students for the future but also leverages an environment where its people can thrive.

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About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit: www.udst.edu.qa

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