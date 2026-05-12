UAE: DUBAL Holding LLC, the Dubai Government’s investment arm in commodities and industrial sectors, has announced that the Sohar Titanium project in Oman has reached 90 per cent completion, marking its transition into the final development phase.

The project, developed in partnership with Minerals Development Oman (MDO) and Austria-based Stork Group, has also achieved a major operational milestone with the commissioning of one out of its three electric arc furnaces, signalling the shift from construction to early-stage production.

This milestone reflects the significance of the project in reinforcing the titanium value chain in the Gulf region, while strengthening Oman and the UAE’s position as competitive players in the global titanium industry. This achievement proudly reached with an outstanding safety record of the completion of 5.6 million man-hours without a single lost time injury (LTI), further showcasing the three entities’ dedication to operational excellence, workforce safety, and disciplined project execution.

Ahmad Hamad Bin Fahad, CEO of DUBAL Holding, said:

“It is a proud moment for us and our partners having achieved 90 per cent completion of our Sohar Titanium project, with the facility entering its final phase. Another key milestone we achieved is the commissioning of one out of three furnaces, along with a safety record of completing 5.6 million man-hours without any lost time injury. This reflects our commitment, expertise and strategic partnership that has resulted in the accomplishment of this development. Moving towards the final phase, the project is set to be a transformative industrial asset for the Gulf region, as it has the potential to drive economic diversification, strengthen the titanium value chain, further reinforcing our commitment to sustainable industrial development.”

The Sohar Titanium project spans approximately across 120,000 square metres and is designed to produce 150,000 tonnes of titanium slag annually by leveraging its three-furnace configuration, with 50,000 tonnes per furnace. The facility’s titanium slag will be utilised as a key raw material across diverse industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive, construction, and manufacturing.

The project is projected to substantially increase industrial competitiveness, generate employment opportunities, and support long-term economic development across Oman and the UAE by improving regional processing capacities.

About DUBAL Holding LLC

DUBAL Holding LLC (DH), established in 2014, is an Industrial Investment arm of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development and economic diversification in the UAE with a focus on impactful investments in the Non-Ferrous Metals, Energy, Industrial & Recycling / Sustainability sector. DH’s current portfolio of assets include Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), OSE Industries LLC, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Sohar Titanium in Oman, Sinoway Carbon in China and Thermalex Inc at USA.

For more information, please visit: WWW.DUBALHOLDING.AE

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