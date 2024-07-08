SODIC announced the upcoming opening of SODIC East Sports Club in New Heliopolis this July 2024. Spanning 40 feddans and strategically located between two of Cairo’s main throughways, Suez and Ismailia desert roads and a mere five-minute drive from New Cairo, SODIC East Sports Club is set to be the largest sports club in East Cairo, bringing a rich range of sports facilities and leisure amenities, to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its members. The first phase of SODIC East Sports Club is set to open in July, 2024.

SODIC East Sports Club will feature a variety of impressive sports and leisure facilities. At the heart of the club will be an Olympic-sized swimming pool, complemented by a dedicated Football and Martial Arts building. For family fun, there will be an expansive Kids' waterpark as well as a Gymnastics Hall. Tennis enthusiasts will have access to eight courts on-site. Beyond the athletic offerings, the club will also boast the largest kids' village across all SODIC Clubs, providing ample entertainment options for young visitors. To cater to members' dining needs, the club will offer diverse F&B choices. Tying everything together will be the club's expansive green spaces, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere.

Ayman Amer, SODIC's General Manager, said commenting on the opening: "The opening of SODIC East Club marks a significant milestone for SODIC as we continue to deliver on our mission of nurturing youth and fostering champions. SODIC Sports Club is our largest Sports and leisure facility to date and comes in line with our customer-centric approach of bringing world-class diverse amenities to our developments."

SODIC currently operates six renowned clubs, known for their exceptional facilities and vibrant community atmosphere: Club S Allegria, Club S Eastown, Club S Villette, and SODIC Sports Club West, Club S October Plaza, Club S Forty West. SODIC offers a variety of membership options, including exclusive lifetime memberships for its clubs in both West and East Cairo, as well as gold memberships for Club S Allegria and SODIC Sports Club West, providing access to state-of-the-art facilities and amenities.

SODIC Clubs currently boasts 18 academies and offers training across 19 different sports. Champions from SODIC's clubs have earned top rankings at both national and international competitions across a diverse range of sports, including Tennis, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Artistic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics, Fencing, Football, Basketball, Swimming, Squash, Judo, Ballet, Triathlon, Skating, and Kickboxing.