Cairo, Egypt: “Sixth of October Development & Investment Company” SODIC announced that it has made the downpayment on the 180 acres directly south of its North Coast project Caesar and is currently in the final stages of contracting with the New Urban Communities Authority “NUCA”, with plans to conclude and launch the project later this year.

The new phase is master planned by the renowned DLR Group to echo Caesar’s unique positioning on the North Coast, offering future residents spacious homes designed in a low-density, low-rise development blending with nature and its surroundings. SODIC is planning to invest over EGP 10 billion in the development of the project over the next four years.

SODIC had launched Caesar to the market in 2015 as its first second home and coastal project in the heart of what was then the up-and-coming Ras El Hekma area, overlooking one of Egypt’s most stunning bays with a pristine 1.4 KM beachfront. SODIC has since successfully delivered over 350 homes. Today Caesar is one of the most sought-after addresses on Egypt’s north coast.

Commenting on the acquisition Ayman Amer SODIC’s General Manager said “Caesar is one of our most prized developments and is a testament to SODIC’s ability to create value in new geographies, catalyzing development to the wider area. This new phase promises to complement everything that Caesar is today while preserving the serene nature of the project. We are very excited about this one”.