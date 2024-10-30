Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is proud to announce its official entry into the Saudi Arabia market with its launch. This expansion underscores SOCIALEYEZ’s commitment to empowering brands across the Kingdom through its signature approach: Create No Matter What.

With an extensive portfolio of strategic communications and creative solutions, SOCIALEYEZ offers a comprehensive suite of services, including social media management, influencer marketing and digital content creation. Specialising in a diverse range of industries - government, energy, lifestyle and beyond - SOCIALEYEZ customises its approach to meet the specific needs and ambitions of KSA’s dynamic market.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ, said, “We are thrilled to officially launch SOCIALEYEZ in Saudi Arabia, a market that is not only filled with immense potential but is also central to the region’s economic and cultural transformation. Our expansion into the Kingdom is a strategic move that underscores our dedication to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by leveraging our expertise in strategic creativity and digital innovation. We recognise the vast opportunities that lie within Saudi Arabia’s evolving sectors - from government and energy to lifestyle and entertainment - and we are committed to providing tailored, impactful solutions that support these industries in achieving their goals. As we embed ourselves in the Saudi market, our focus will be on collaborating with local brands, understanding their unique narratives, and aligning our strategies with their objectives to create authentic and resonant campaigns. This launch is more than just a milestone for SOCIALEYEZ; it is a long-term commitment to fostering growth and driving positive change across the Kingdom.”

Ahmed Dahduli, General Manager, SOCIALEYEZ KSA, said, “We are excited to expand SOCIALEYEZ's footprint into Saudi Arabia, a country rich with opportunities and a thriving market for strategic growth. Our commitment is to deliver excellence and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of our partners in the Kingdom. By aligning our vision with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, we aim to contribute to the nation's long-term success, empowering brands and businesses with creative strategies that drive impactful results. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the region.”

As a trusted partner in strategic creativity, SOCIALEYEZ aims to enhance brands and businesses in Saudi Arabia, leveraging years of expertise and a proven track record across the region. This launch marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to the Kingdom, where SOCIALEYEZ is eager to collaborate with local brands and drive impactful communication solutions.