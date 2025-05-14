Sobha Realty elevates the experience of existing and potential homeowners with a smart solution to manage properties with real-time access to listings and multi-lingual support.

Dubai, UAE – Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has launched its new ONE Sobha App brand film, which aims at educating users of the unique features of this all-in-one digital platform that has been designed with great attention to detail - to elevate every stage of the customer journey.

With creative visuals and a narrative focusing on craftsmanship and convenience, the film directed by renowned photographer and artist Tejal Patni and developed in collaboration with ANC Advertising Agency, showcases Sobha Realty’s vision of combining modern technology with a human touch. As part of the developer’s strategy to increase awareness and digital engagement across its global customer base, the film illustrates how the ONE Sobha App embodies the brand’s customer centricity approach, by offering a digital extension of the Sobha Realty experience for existing and new customers.

Ashish Parakh, Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Sobha Realty, said:

“At Sobha Realty, we’ve always believed that true luxury is in the details. The ONE Sobha App is a natural evolution of our ‘Art of The Detail’ philosophy, offering a seamless and comprehensive tool that not only meets the functional needs of our customers, but enriches their overall lifestyle, thoughtfully covering all aspects of their journey. By optimising our digital channels, we renew our commitment to providing innovative solutions that can streamline our customers’ experience.”

Aligned with Sobha Realty’s customer-first philosophy, the ONE Sobha App offers existing homeowners and residents a smart, secure, and effortless way to manage their properties. By harnessing technology to save residents’ time and efforts, the app allows customers to book amenities, request services, and manage guest access, further enhancing the unique luxury living experiences that Sobha Realty promises to its residents.

Additionally, the ONE Sobha App enables potential homebuyers and investors to make informed decisions by granting streamlined access to real-time project updates, live inventory updates, and settle online payments with highest levels of cybersecurity. In line with the global reach of Sobha Realty, the ONE Sobha App has customer support in over 100 languages, including English and Arabic.

The ONE Sobha App represents a natural continuation of Sobha Realty’s focus on integrating innovation into luxury living. This focus is underpinned by its unique position as the only fully backward integrated real estate developer in the region, a model that has earned the company recognition as a case study at Harvard University. With complete in-house control over design, construction, and delivery, Sobha ensures quality and excellence at every touchpoint, from conceptualization to completion.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has thirteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.