Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading luxury global real estate developer, has announced a significant enhancement to its maternity leave policy, reinforcing its commitment to employee well-being and workplace excellence. In a bold and people-first move, the company now offers 120 days of maternity leave to its female employees. Throughout this period, all other employment benefits will be fully retained.

This progressive policy far exceeds the UAE Labour Law requirement of 60 days and marks an unprecedented benchmark in the private real estate sector. As of today, Sobha Realty stands out as the first developer in the UAE to provide such a comprehensive and inclusive maternity leave framework- one that supports the needs of working mothers while fostering a more equitable and compassionate workplace.

The announcement comes on the heels of Sobha Realty receiving the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification consecutively for 2 years in a row, a recognition that highlights its dedication to cultivating a people-centric culture built on trust, care, and empowerment. The enhanced maternity leave reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to not just meet expectations, but to exceed them in ways that are meaningful to its employees.

“At Sobha Realty, we have always believed that true excellence begins with our people,” said Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group. “This new maternity policy is a statement of our values. It is our continued effort towards employees and to stand beside them during life’s most important moments as a family. This is yet another initiative that embodies the core of who we are- driven by compassion, grounded in commitment, and focused on continuous improvement.”; added Mr. Menon.

With this announcement, Sobha Realty continues to lead by example in shaping a workplace culture that values human connection and holistic well-being. In an era where talent retention and employee satisfaction are more critical than ever, Sobha’s bold step sets a new gold standard for employer responsibility and progressive leadership in the region.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has thirteen masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.