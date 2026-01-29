Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer in Dubai, has announced a continuation of its special bonus program for its employees, reaffirming its commitment to recognizing their dedication and hard work.

In recognition of the unwavering contributions of its team members, the company allocated an AED 260 million bonus in FY2025, for employees not already covered by incentive programs. This initiative, which spans multiple departments, reflects Sobha Realty’s acknowledgment of the collective efforts driving its continued success.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Our people are at the heart of Sobha Realty’s journey and achievements. This initiative reflects our deep respect for the commitment they exhibit each day. By recognising their efforts in a meaningful manner, we aim to strengthen a culture where individuals feel valued, supported, and inspired to strive towards shared goals and success.”

The bonus, which was distributed in December 2025, is designed to provide employees with an additional monetary boost as they prepare for the new year. Sobha Realty immensely values the vital role each employee has played in the company’s growth and success, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a positive and motivating work environment.

This initiative aligns with Sobha Realty’s core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence, reaffirming the company’s dedication to its greatest asset: its people. This continuing gesture further underscores Sobha Realty's recognition as a “Great Place to Work”, alongside its accolades as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East, and Best Workplaces for Women.