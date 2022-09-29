Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022, the biggest regional tech exhibition, to showcase how Snowflake Data Cloud can help organizations unlock and mobilize their data.

Visitors to this year’s show will experience how Snowflake’s platform powers the Data Cloud which is built entirely in the cloud to address the challenges and opportunities of multiple industries, including healthcare, media, finance, retail, advertising, and manufacturing. Snowflake will showcase how companies can build applications directly on top of its platform, monetize their data-intensive applications, and deploy them directly in the Data Cloud. Users can then easily enable discovery and collaboration throughout their business using Snowflake as the basis for application development. Through Snowflake, the obstacles to enterprise collaboration are removed, and businesses can embrace the new data sharing economy.

Mohamed Zouari, General Manager, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Snowflake commented, “At Snowflake, we’re all about the data — easily enabling governed access to near-infinite amounts of data, and cutting-edge tools, applications, and services. As the company celebrates its ten-year anniversary and continues to expand in the UAE and across the region, GITEX provides us with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the economic impact of Snowflake Data Cloud in the region. We are looking forward to continuing to lead the IT Business Market in the Middle East and our participation in GITEX reaffirms our commitment to the region.”

At GITEX, Snowflake will host a keynote presentation by Mohamed Zouari, General Manager, META, Snowflake on “Data Without Borders - Innovating in the Data Cloud”. The organization will also host a panel session on “The Path to Secure Data Sharing and Monetization” with esteemed speakers. A tech talk will also be held on 11 October at 12:50pm at the Rashid Hall Tech Talks stage covering the topic, “The Data Cloud: Unlock Seamless Data Collaboration”.

“Data is central to ensuring the success of modern businesses as they seek to compete on a global scale and gain a first-hand look at how different organizations leverage their data to drive innovation,” added Mohamed Zouari.

Earlier this year, Snowflake increased its presence in the UAE with general availability on the Azure region in Dubai. The new deployment meets increasing regional customer demand for Snowflake’s Data Cloud, enabling local enterprises to maintain proximity to their data, while enabling strict compliance with local data regulations. Snowflake’s rapidly growing customer base of leading regional enterprises includes Emaar, PropertyFinder, Kitopi, Mondia, and ArabyAds.

To meet Snowflake representatives at GITEX, visit hall 8, booth B10. For more information about the company and their solutions, please visit: https://www.snowflake.com/en/

