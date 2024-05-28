DUBAI, UAE — Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, has achieved the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) certification, enabling the company to extend its services to all markets within the Emirate of Dubai, including government and semi-government organizations.

The DESC certification is crucial for cloud service providers operating in Dubai, ensuring they meet the stringent cybersecurity standards necessary to serve government entities. Snowflake engaged with an assigned independent third-party assessor to complete the certification assessment. This accreditation involves a rigorous audit and is essential for providers who must demonstrate compliance with both international standards, such as ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and ISO/IEC 27018, and local regulations outlined in the DESC Information Security Regulation (ISR).

With this certification in place and licensed by DESC, Snowflake is meeting the increased expectations of cloud service providers, and providing a framework for technical and governance measures to securely serve government entities in Dubai. The certification covers the company’s operations in the Azure UAE North region. For a full list of Snowflake regions, please refer to the Supported Cloud Regions page.

Mohamed Zouari, Regional Director at Snowflake, commented on the development, "As the Middle East rapidly advances its digital transformation and AI adoption, the need for reliable and secure cloud services is more critical than ever. Snowflake's DESC certification not only underscores our dedication to meeting the highest standards of data security, but also positions us as a key player in supporting the region's economic diversification and digital and AI strategies. This accelerates our growth and unlocks new business opportunities, while strengthening the cybersecurity posture of our services across the Middle East."

This certification comes at a time when the potential for cloud computing and digital transformation in the Middle East is immense. The rapid adoption of cloud technology is supported by the governments' increasing recognition of its benefits, and how the cloud is propelling AI adoption in the Middle East, with PWC estimating a $320 billion impact for the region.

For further information on Snowflake’s DESC certification or to inquire about security and compliance, visit the Snowflake Compliance Page.

