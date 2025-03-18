RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: SNB Capital has successfully completed its advisory services for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Arabian Company for Agricultural and Industrial Investment (Entaj), marking another milestone in Saudi Arabia’s capital markets.

The final share price was set at SAR 50 per share, raising a total of SAR 450 million (USD 120 million). A total of 9 million shares, representing 30% of Entaj’s share capital, were offered, with 90% allocated to institutional investors and the remaining 10% reserved for individual investors. Following a highly successful book-building process, institutional investors oversubscribed the offering by more than 208 times and retail investors by more than 30 times.

SNB Capital acted as financial advisor, lead manager and underwriter for the transaction.

Zaid Ghoul, Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital commented: "The overwhelming response to Entaj’s IPO underscores the confidence investors have in Saudi Arabia’s capital markets, which offer dynamic growth opportunities. We are pleased to have provided our advisory services to Arabian Company for Agricultural and Industrial Investment (Entaj), which joins a growing client base that views SNB Capital as a trusted partner for strategic support and financial expertise. Whether through public or private offerings, debt financing advisory, mergers and acquisitions, or debt issuance, we remain committed to helping companies expand and achieve their ambitions.”

With a 7.6% share of the Kingdom’s poultry market, Entaj’s IPO contributes to expanding investment opportunities in the sector and enhancing its competitiveness.

About SNB Capital:

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the top ranked broker in terms of market share on the Saudi Exchange as of December 2024, and the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia with SAR 239 billion (USD 63.73 billion) of assets under management as of March 2024.