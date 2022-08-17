Mohamed Abdel Hadi: Announcing the details of an investment plan in the field of manufacturing in Egypt soon

The Egyptian market is very encouraging for foreign investment... and an important gateway to Africa

Smart window, the leading company in solutions for windows, doors and aluminum sectors, is adopting an ambitious plan to expand in the Egyptian market during the current stage.



Engineer Mohamed Reda, Chairman of Smart Window, revealed, in press statements during a tour in the new administrative capital, that Smart Window aims to reach the size of its business and contracts in the local market to about 750 million pounds by the end of the current year 2022.



He explained that the expected increase in the volume of business is based mainly on expanding the customer base, whether through participation in the implementation of national projects put forward by the state in various governorates, or the implementation of contracts for the benefit of private sector projects.



Reda added that one of the most prominent national projects that the company has contributed to implementing is the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital. 98% of the company’s tasks in the project have been completed, as well as the implementation of the ministries building in the Administrative Capital, in which works have been implemented in the buildings of the Ministries of Irrigation and Environment and the buildings of the Police Authority Specialized, along with 3 towers in New Alamein, where 80% of the project has been completed, in addition to implementing projects for Emaar Misr, in addition to a number of other government projects.



For his part, Eng. Mohamed Abdulhadi, General Manager, and Vice Chairman of Smart window, revealed that the company will soon announce details of an investment plan in the field of manufacturing in Egypt, believing in the attractiveness of the Egyptian market for investment and emphasizing the strength of the Egyptian economy.



He stressed the company's keenness to design and provide smart products that meet the aspirations and aspirations of customers in the Egyptian market, pointing out that Smart Window has been present in Egypt for 3 years and acquires 25% of the target market and is looking forward through its new investment and expansion plan to increase its share by a large percentage in the coming years.



Abdulhadi explained that the company provides design and aluminum solutions for curtain wall systems and facade solutions, doors and windows for the largest mega projects in Egypt, saying: Smart Window is more specialized in the architectural facades of modern architecturally complex buildings, according to his description, not the traditional buildings of villas and apartment buildings.



He added that his company is working to meet all the needs of different customers in Egypt in terms of providing the best design and aluminum for curtain wall systems, facade solutions, doors, windows and applications.



He stressed the keenness of Smart Window to continuously improve its products and work to invent new solutions that would achieve the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction.



He added that the company is also working to spread the culture of energy conservation, which is in line with the state's vision, stressing that the glass produced by Smart Window saves about 20% of energy consumption.



Abdulhadi praised the construction and real estate boom that the state has succeeded in achieving during the current stage, which stimulated the demand for all products of building materials and finishes and helped factories to continue productive activity as well as pumping new investments to help meet the needs of the local market on the one hand and provide more job opportunities on the other hand. Supports the state's plan to reduce unemployment.



Abdulhadi added that the investment climate in Egypt is encouraging and attractive to foreign investments and a gateway to African markets, pointing out that the construction boom that Egypt witnessed under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi contributed to an increase in production and demand for the company’s products, which led to thinking about expanding the Egyptian market and increasing investments.



He stressed the importance of the government continuing its support for local factories to stimulate and deepen local production and achieve an actual added value.

