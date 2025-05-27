Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a significant leap for voice-first real estate technology in the region, Skyloov, the UAE’s rapidly growing digital property platform, has rolled out its latest innovation, an AI-powered voice search assistant integrated into its mobile app, enabling users to search for properties using conversational, natural language.

Whether a user says, “I need a studio in Dubai Marina” or “Show me villas for rent with a pool in Jumeirah,” Skyloov’s new voice assistant, internally dubbed Silvia, processes the request in real time and returns relevant listings from its extensive property database.

Powered by advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and real-time filtering algorithms, the new feature reduces friction in the property discovery process by eliminating the need for complex dropdowns or keyword inputs. Instead, it provides a hands-free, intuitive, and highly personalised experience, reflective of broader consumer trends toward voice tech adoption in search-driven industries.

“Voice-led search is the next logical step in enhancing user experience in proptech,” said Dr. Abdulaziz Albwardi, Chairman of the Board at Skyloov. “As consumer expectations evolve, the future of property search must be faster, smarter, and closer to how we naturally think and communicate. This innovation is about reducing barriers between intention and discovery.”

Skyloov’s implementation of voice technology aligns with a growing regional demand for AI-driven tools that not only simplify workflows but also enable greater personalisation and responsiveness. With mobile-first usage dominating the UAE real estate journey, particularly among millennial and Gen Z users, voice interfaces are increasingly seen as a natural evolution of property search.

The voice feature supports a broad spectrum of inputs, from property types and price ranges to locations and amenities. Importantly, it understands and adapts to the local context, recognising variations in how people describe neighbourhoods or search intents, an area many global platforms struggle to localise effectively.

The rollout of voice search comes as Skyloov continues to expand its suite of proprietary tools, including Broker Connect and real-time listing verification, further positioning itself as a technology-first player within the UAE’s competitive proptech landscape.

Key advantages of the voice search feature include:

Conversational UX : Users can speak naturally without structured prompts

: Users can speak naturally without structured prompts Real-Time Matching : AI processes and returns listings instantly

: AI processes and returns listings instantly Localised Language Understanding : Built to recognise common search patterns used in the UAE

: Built to recognise common search patterns used in the UAE Hands-Free Convenience: Optimised for users on the go, supporting mobile-first usage behaviours

As platforms across industries explore the commercial potential of voice interfaces, Skyloov becomes one of the first real estate platforms in the region to embed AI voice search natively into the app experience, a move that signals where real estate discovery is headed next.

About Skyloov

Skyloov is the UAE’s most comprehensive and fast-growing real estate property portal, committed to empowering users with advanced technology and fair practices. Designed to simplify property searches and deliver tangible results, Skyloov caters to buyers, renters, and investors with intuitive features like voice search and AI-powered property matchmaking. Brokers benefit from tools that prioritize flexibility, transparency, and genuine leads, ensuring real success in a competitive market. With seamless integration into Dubai’s real estate ecosystem and a mission to reduce the hassle of finding properties, Skyloov is redefining how real estate transactions happen in the region. For more information, visit www.skyloov.com.

