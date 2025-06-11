Terra Drone Arabia & Nupco Team assemble during the delivery test deployment

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Terra Drone Arabia, the local-arm of Terra Drone Corporation in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a leading provider of drone solutions, expressed its pride in participating as the technical partner and drone operator in a pioneering initiative launched by the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Health. The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of medical supply delivery during the Hajj season of 1446H using drone technologies.

This initiative marks a proactive step in utilizing modern technologies to support the healthcare sector. It addresses the logistical challenges posed by the massive crowds in the holy sites, particularly in Mina and Arafat, where traditional ground transport can take more than 1.5 hours. In contrast, drones can reduce delivery times to under 6 minutes, directly improving emergency medical response times.

As the technical operator of the initiative, Terra Drone Arabia deployed DJI M350 RTK drones equipped with specially designed transport boxes to ensure the safe handling of medical supplies by maintaining the required temperature conditions. The drone operations were managed using the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system developed by Unifly, a group company of Terra Drone, ensuring both efficiency and safety. The UTM is used to enable real-time tracking of drone positions and resolve potential conflicts between drones and other airspace users, issuing alerts, and providing landing instructions. The company also ensured the highest standards of air safety were applied, leveraging integrated safety systems compliant with operational requirements in densely populated areas.

Operations were conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and coordinated with several regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation, helping to establish a safe and organized operational environment.

Terra Drone Arabia reaffirmed its belief in the importance of leveraging modern technologies for community service and its satisfaction in contributing to such ambitious national initiatives. The company emphasized that its partnership with NUPCO in this project represents a true model of collaboration and integration between sectors to deliver effective and innovative solutions.

The success of this project is expected to pave the way for broader adoption of drone technologies in the healthcare logistics sector within the Kingdom and open new opportunities for applying this technology across various vital sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and digital transformation goals.

About Terra Drone Arabia:

Terra Drone Arabia aims to be the premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technologies, Terra Drone Arabia offers a wide range of services, including land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of Terra Drone Corporation, a globally recognized drone company, Terra Drone Arabia leverages its international presence and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions across industries.