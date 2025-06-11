Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has announced its participation in a United Nations workshop recently held in Bahrain to highlight the Kingdom’s contribution to global efforts in financing sustainable development. The company presented its pioneering experience in issuing Bahrain’s first sustainable sukuk.

Infracorp took part in a panel discussion entitled “Innovative Financing Instruments: SDG-Linked Bonds and Sukuk”. Ms. Zeeba Askar, Chief Sustainability and Investment Officer at Infracorp, delivered a presentation titled “Bahrain’s First Sustainable Sukuk”. She outlined the company’s transition from green sukuk to a broader sustainable sukuk framework in line with international trends for financing projects with environmental and social impact.

Ms. Askar confirmed that Infracorp’s sustainable sukuk framework is fully aligned with the ICMA’s Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Principles, supports Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and is consistent with the United Nations SDGs. She added that the framework’s governance is underpinned by an independent, accredited external opinion to ensure transparency and credibility. The company has mapped key performance indicators, adopted a rigorous project-selection mechanism based on expected outcomes, and issues regular reports to measure each project’s environmental and social impact.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Askar said: “Our objective went beyond issuing a conventional finance instrument; it was about setting a standard for what a Sustainable Sukuk should represent. We carefully built a framework aligned with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with measurable KPIs mapped across every eligible project. The result is a Sukuk rooted in transparency, governed by rigor, and driven by real-world impact.”

The workshop highlighted Bahrain’s leading efforts in development finance, including Islamic finance, SDG-linked bonds and the fintech sector, ahead of the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), scheduled to take place in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3, 2025. It brought together UN officials, public-sector representatives and private-sector partners to discuss the Kingdom’s participation in the conference.

FfD4 will serve as a pivotal platform to assess progress on global commitments to finance sustainable development and to address challenges that have emerged since the adoption of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda in 2015. The conference will gather high-level representatives from governments, international and regional organisations, financial and commercial institutions, the private sector, civil society and the United Nations system.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.