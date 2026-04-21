Dubai, UAE – Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, HRE Development announced the commencement of unit handovers for its project "SkyHills Residences 1" at Dubai Science Park, six months ahead of the contractual delivery date, reinforcing Dubai's position as one of the most disciplined and competitive real estate markets in the region.

The early delivery reflects strong execution efficiency and operational discipline, key indicators increasingly used by investors to assess market reliability and long-term value stability in Dubai's property sector.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, investors, and representatives of the "Construction and Real Estate Development Arab Union", affiliated with the Specialized Arab Federations Forum under the League of Arab States, alongside real estate stakeholders, highlighting the project's strategic relevance within Dubai's urban development framework.

The project aligns with Dubai's broader urban vision focused on quality of life, integrating design efficiency with livability standards. Real estate development in the emirate is increasingly viewed as a structured industry driven by innovation, sustainability, and human-centric planning rather than conventional construction activity.

HRE was awarded the "The Premier Achievement Medal for Real Estate 2026" by the Construction and Real Estate Development Arab Union. The medal was presented by Salah El Dine Al Badri, Secretary General of the Union, and Ahmed Salman Al-Salman, Member of the Board of Directors of the Union, to Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development.

Al Badri said the award recognises the early delivery of the project six months ahead of schedule highlighting precision in planning and execution. He added that the medal was introduced to spotlight high-performing developments that create tangible impact in the Arab real estate sector.

He further noted that since its establishment in 2002, the Union has continued to support the construction and development sector as a key pillar of sustainable growth, while fostering regional partnerships that advance integrated urban development across the Arab world.

Mohamed Adib Hijazi stated that the pace of delivery in the UAE reflects a mature investment ecosystem, adding that Dubai has established itself as a global benchmark in execution discipline and timely project delivery.

"Early delivery reflects precise integration between planning and execution, which remains one of the most critical challenges in competitive real estate markets," he said.

He added that Dubai's flexible regulatory framework and advanced infrastructure have significantly enhanced project management efficiency and strengthened investor confidence, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for capital and real estate investment.

The "SkyHills Residences 1" project consists of two towers rising 42 and 35 floors. While the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) set October 2026 as the official handover date, HRE successfully initiated deliveries on April 20, 2026—six months ahead of schedule.

The development offers fully furnished residential units equipped with Alexa-enabled smart home systems and Teka appliances. Amenities include an artificial river, beach-style swimming pool, BBQ areas, and landscaped green spaces.

Additional features include Mitsubishi high-speed elevators (6 m/s), multi-purpose halls, prayer facilities, and integrated community infrastructure, positioning the project as a fully serviced residential destination aligned with Dubai's sustainability-driven urban model.

HRE also announced its intention to adopt "Smart Sustainability" across upcoming developments, integrating advanced digital solutions into operations and management to enhance efficiency and long-term investment value, building on more than three decades of development expertise.