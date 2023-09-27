SKY AD. Developments, the leading real estate subsidiary of the Emirati Diamond Group in Egypt recorded high sales during the 12th edition of the CityScape exhibition that took place from 20 to 23 September. SKY AD. soared to new heights during the four-day exhibition, boasting an impressive sales record of 80 units and an astounding total value of EGP 600 million.

At "Cityscape 2023" SKY AD. witnessed a large turnout of the exhibition’s visitors, excited to learn about the available units open for reservation at its projects: Capital Avenue, One Residence, and Bluetree. The company provided competitive offers for unit installment plans that match the current purchasing power of citizens and guarantee Investment return for real estate projects compared to different real-estate destinations.

Taking the Cityscape experience to a whole new level, SKY AD. launched its latest project “One Residence,” the latest phase of its Capital Avenue project located at the New Administrative Capital, to capitalize on its vision and endeavors to present projects that satisfy customers’ aspirations. The new phase includes 50 distinctive residential units with various sizes ranging from 70 to 130 square meters, complete with high-quality finishes designed by Eklego Design, one of the leading design houses in Egypt.

One Residence offers unparalleled advantages compared to other residential projects in the New Administrative Capital. It boasts a prime geographical location at the heart of the New Capital, close to major services, green spaces, and a variety of unit sizes to cater to a wide range of customers, from students studying at the New Capital's universities to executives in major banks and companies that have recently moved to the capital. The Company plans to deliver these units with luxurious finishes to facilitate immediate occupancy; in addition to providing remarkable concierge services, with units scheduled for delivery in 2027.

This complements the success of Capital Avenue, one of the largest commercial projects in the R8 area of the New Administrative Capital, which won the prestigious African Property Award for 2022. Capital Avenue spans an area exceeding 21,000 m2 in space, where it will embody the essence of premium living in one of the quietest and most competitive locations in the New Administrative Capital, overlooking the diplomatic area from the east, and the Green River from the south near the city center.

The state-of-the-art design of the project provides mixed-use buildings suitable for F&B, clinics, retail, and administrative offices to meet the clients’ needs. In addition, the project has water features, a central promenade, and an outdoor café area, to provide an exceptional shopping and entertainment experience to the New Capital residents and visitors. The first units are set to be delivered in the third quarter of 2025.

In the 2023 CityScape version, SKY AD. was keen on introducing a special offer on the Bluetree project, which was recently awarded the prestigious African Property Awards, as the best residential project for 2023 under the category of Residential Development 20 Plus Units, SKY AD. Developments are offering Cityscape visitors a remarkable payment program for those interested in acquiring units in the project. Furthermore, Bluetree has achieved remarkable success exceeding EGP2bn in sales within 6 months since its launching earlier this year, making it one of the most successful projects in East Cairo in terms of sales.

Bluetree's success is attributed to the trust customers place in SKY AD. Developments’ commitment to delivering the best. The project is located in a vast 50-acre area in the prime location of Golden Square in New Cairo and offers a comfortable avant-garde living experience where all its buildings are constructed on a ground-floor and four floors, with various units occupying just 19% of the total area, ensuring a healthy environment and adhering to environmental standards to conserve the climate and natural resources. The project includes 1,300 diverse units, both residential and commercial, and units are set to be delivered in 2027.

Bluetree provides a luxurious yet cozy living experience, varying between luxury and duplex apartments varying between 115 to 300 square meters, with distinctive commercial and administrative spaces that meet all customer needs. Moreover, the project includes a clubhouse, central garden, kids’ area, and cycling tracks for practicing various sports, entertainment, social, and artistic activities besides a wide range of smart services.

This comes as solid proof of SKY AD.’s success in creating an unparalleled portfolio of real estate projects in record times; while selecting the best available locations with easy access to nearby roads, axes, and essential services; and maintaining the best project designs that meet customer needs and add values to the Egyptian real estate market. This also reflects SKY AD.’s a successful management vision in participating in major local and foreign real estate exhibitions to reach the largest segment of customers.

-Ends-

About Sky AD. Developments:

Sky Abu Dhabi Real Estate Developments is a subsidiary of Diamond Group; a leading Emirati regional group specialized in real estate development and construction. With a diverse portfolio of projects and operations, the Group’s investment amounts to USD 1 billion, through more than 17 projects in the UAE.

With a vertically-integrated business model with various mixed-use developments featuring different models of residential units and leisure facilities ensuring fully integrated communities. Sky AD’s developments is home to a number of different commercial components including schools, business parks, hotels, and utilities in Abu Dhabi & Al-Ein.

As a trustworthy developer, SKY AD. Developments launched in Egypt beginning of 2021, with its first project Residence Eight. Building on the great success achieved by its first project, SKY AD. launched its second project in the New Administrative Capital, Capital Avenue, located in the New Administrative Capital. These achievements pushed the Company to launch its third flagship project Bluetree, located in Golden Square, New Cairo