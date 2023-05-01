UAE – Located across two bays on a lesser-known Maltese island, Six Senses Comino will feature a resort and themed spa, farm-to-table dining, and an exciting array of cultural, leisure, wellness, retreat, and sporting activities.



Midway between Malta and Gozo, Comino is a small and peaceful island with rugged cliffs scattered with wild herbs and flowers and bright turquoise waters, including the famous Blue Lagoon. Classified as a Natura 2000 site, its cliffs are a safe resting spot for migratory birds, and its waters protect abundant marine life, making it a paradise for divers. Whereas Malta’s 7,000-year cultural heritage bears witness to its strategic geographical position, as great civilizations passed through or settled, Comino was a refuge for exiled knights and philosophers. Today, it offers a complete change of pace as a tranquil island escape.



Six Senses Comino will be located on the shores of San Niklaw and San Marija bays, both enjoying sunrise aspects and linked by a coastal path. The two distinct sites will be fully rebuilt within the existing area of the previous development using the least impacting construction methods.



“Six Senses Comino is an invitation to guests with a deep understanding and appreciation of the value of preservation and who are seeking mindful serenity,” says Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs. “We’re doing something unique within the Maltese hospitality landscape, which is to create a sumptuous and sustainable lifestyle resort on a reduced footprint to make way for new trees and shrubs and, therefore, a thriving environment for new guests and returning wildlife.”



Rising with the light across San Niklaw



Designed by Belvedere Architecture, the 71 low-rise suites will overlook the bay and enjoy easterly vistas across the Mediterranean Sea from their private decks. The natural palette of stone and timber echoes the island’s geology and garigue shrubland within comfortable and spacious accommodations that feel like an extension of Comino’s beauty. Full-height openings and terraces blur the boundaries between outdoor and indoor space, encouraging star gazing and total immersion in nature. Double-aspect terraces on the upper two floors mean guests can follow the sun from sunrise yoga to a sunset cocktail. Infinity pools on the ground floor serve as private rock pools, inviting guests to lie back and limpet in the shallows until the turn of the tide.



Resort guests will have exclusive access to San Niklaw bay as well as a large communal swimming pool and deck area served by a bar and grill. The signature restaurant, supplied with fresh produce from the Maltese farming community, will be complemented by a destination bar and lobby bar. Grow With Six Senses will keep children and teens happy and off screens through the six dimensions of wellness (social, environmental, physical, spiritual, emotional and intellectual) while parents enjoy lazy al fresco lunches or leaf through an old classic in the library lounge.



The 1,000-square-meter Six Senses Spa will offer locally inspired treatments, longevity therapies, and personalized wellness programs. Six Senses Comino will also be a healing backdrop for a range of guided retreats curated by experts and spiritual and artistic communities, where guests can learn, grow, and transform through dance, yoga, emotional and physical healing, and tap into the power of the island’s extraordinary nature.



Secluded retreats that offer the best of both bays at Santa Marija



A collection of 19 standalone retreats offering two to four bedrooms will be dotted along the east-facing shoreline, with green roofing to ensure harmony between the built and natural environment and stepped to follow the natural terrain. Each will feature a large garden and secluded central courtyard with a private pool. Enjoying access to all of the resort facilities over in San Niklaw, the retreats will also be serviced by a separate clubhouse featuring a restaurant and piazza with views over Santa Marija bay.



Six Senses Comino will uphold Comino’s ambitious sustainability vision through practical measures and rigorous design. For example, investors HV Hospitality, a subsidiary of Hili Ventures, has set out to respect all aspects of the Natura 2000 Management Plan through a holistic design strategy that will carefully dismantle the existing structures, regenerate important portions of disturbed land, and improve the skyline by reducing the height of the retreats to a single level. The use of timber ensures a sensitive and sustainable construction strategy as its low embodied energy and compatibility with prefabrication, coupled with the use of hard stone cladding, significantly participates in the resort’s low-carbon and LEED certification objectives. Energy consumption will be drastically reduced through natural cross-ventilation, thermal mass, and installation of low-consumption systems and solar thermal units.



"As one of the world's leading hotel brands in sustainable tourism, Six Senses is the right match for the new property, and indeed for Comino," says Hili Ventures CEO Melo Hili. "HV Hospitality has invested heavily in the design of a conscientious vision for the property, and we are delighted to entrust Six Senses with its management on completion. The brand has a track record of weaving long-term positive change into the fabric of every property, and we look forward to supporting them to deliver on this promise, especially because we share the same purpose – impact for good.”



Situated between Malta and Gozo, Six Senses Comino is accessible from Malta through direct flights to Malta International Airport from all European cities, followed by a 15-minute boat transfer from Ċirkewwa Harbor.



The target open date has been set for 2027.

-Ends-

About Six Senses

Six Senses operates 19 hotels and resorts in 16 countries and has signed a further 38 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.



Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.



Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.



Figures as at December 31, 2022

For further information, please contact

Ramzi Alabras

Mojo PR

E ramzi@mojo-me.com