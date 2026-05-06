Taj Hotels, the world’s strongest hotel brand, is excited to introduce travel operators and other industry players to Taj Africa Wildlife Lodges at ‘We Are Africa’ 4-9 May in Cape Town – an exclusive showcase of luxury tourism from around the continent.

“The event is the perfect platform to introduce the industry to Taj’s exciting new portfolio,” says Mark Wernich, business development director Africa at Taj Hotels.

“With the introduction of Taj Africa Wildlife Lodges, we are able to offer a curated experience that combines a luxury travel circuit of the city and beach, along with the African wilderness and wellness,” Wernich explains.

Taj Africa Wildlife Lodges’ first offerings include Taj Bush Lodge and Taj River Lodge, opening in the Greater Kruger this year. Over the next few years, the brand will also offer lodges in key Africa destinations, including the Maasai Mara, Serengeti, and Okavango Delta. Coastal developments in Zanzibar and Mauritius are also in the offing, along with urban getaways in Nairobi, Kigali and Cairo.

Wernich notes that many travellers are already familiar with the notion of Tajness – Taj Hotels’ distinctive, hallmark hospitality – from their experiences at Taj Cape Town. They can expect similar authenticity and warmth at Taj Africa Wildlife Lodges, he says, while also enjoy a design-led immersion in the bush, with J Wellness & Longevity (our global wellness brand) offering an element of luxurious self-care and wellness. “This is no ordinary wildlife experience; rather, we call it a sanctuary safari, catering to the traveller who desires a deeply considered journey into nature, which integrates wellbeing, conservation, cultural engagement and a strong sense of purpose complemented with exceptional cuisine. Personalised service and a slower pace are part of this,” Wernich says.

“We are looking to telling the industry more about this beautiful new product, and to discussing opportunities with potential partners – from landowners to investors and developers - across sub-Saharan Africa, who are interested in growing this platform through an asset-light, long-term model focused on premium positioning and sustainable returns,” Wernich concludes.

Please visit our teams at exhibits B10 (Taj Africa Wildlife Lodges) and G02 (Taj Cape Town).

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