SITA and Amadeus, under the patronage of AACO, have joined forces to explore flight-specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations, helping airlines and passengers make more sustainable choices through greater transparency and measurability.

GENEVA – AACO, SITA, and Amadeus have come together to explore how data and technology can bring greater accuracy and transparency to aviation’s sustainability efforts. The initiative represents a concrete step toward helping airlines and passengers make informed decisions based on the environmental impact of air travel, and building the trust needed to support meaningful climate action.

Conscious of the criticality of the challenge, two of aviation’s leading technology providers are working together. The collaboration pairs SITA Eco Mission, which draws on real aircraft performance and operational data to deliver accurate emissions and fuel-burn calculations, with Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, which aggregates carbon emissions calculations from multiple recognized sources and standards. Together, they provide the ecosystem with detailed emissions information so that travelers can make more informed decisions. Their shared goal is to demonstrate how accurate data can support decision-making on sustainable travel and facilitate climate action, such as carbon offsetting.

“We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimize operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency,” said Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO. “As two of the industry’s most trusted partners, Amadeus and SITA will deliver state-of-the-art solutions, and their collaboration will play a key role in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the bond between airlines and their customers.”

“This partnership reflects the spirit of collaboration our industry needs,” said Yann Cabaret, CEO, SITA for Aircraft. “Trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency. By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability. It’s an important first step that shows how major players in the industry can come together to drive real progress.”

“This collaboration adds another trusted emissions calculation source, ensuring the industry has relevant, accurate, and transparent sustainability data. By exploring how verified operational insights can flow into our open, partner-agnostic solution, Travel Impact Suite, we aim to help airlines, travel agencies, corporations, and travelers better understand the environmental impact of each flight. This empowers them to make more informed choices about which flight to book or which climate actions to take, and to report consistently across channels,” said Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit, and Managing Director, EMEA, at Amadeus.

This initiative demonstrates how linking data, operations, and passenger engagement can help turn sustainability goals into credible results. It supports airlines as they navigate increasing regulatory complexity and rising costs, highlighting the power of collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

In a world where passengers demand greater clarity, this collaboration shows how collective innovation can move aviation toward a more transparent and sustainable future.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry’s tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today’s digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry’s data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we’re shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We’re also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We’re investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

Find out more at www.sita.aero