Dubai, UAE: Lean Technologies has graduated from the Live Proving program under CBUAE’s Open Finance Framework, becoming one of the first Third Party Providers (TPPs) to reach this milestone.

Lean’s graduation marks a critical step in the UAE’s transition from Open Finance preparation to execution. It confirms Lean’s technical and operational maturity and positions the company at the forefront of supporting banks and businesses as Open Finance moves into live, regulated operation under the national framework.

During the Live Proving phase, Lean worked closely with banks and ecosystem partners to meet the regulatory, technical, and operational requirements set under the Central Bank of the UAE’s Open Finance Initiative. With graduation complete, Lean is ready to support clients as they build and deploy Open Finance-powered solutions, including secure, consent-driven data access and payment initiation use cases under the UAE’s AlTareq trust initiative.

“This is a defining moment for Open Finance in the UAE, and for Lean,” said Tewfik Cassis, CPO at Lean Technologies. “Being among the first TPPs to graduate from Live Proving reflects years of investment in infrastructure, compliance, and ecosystem collaboration. It also puts Lean in a strong position to help businesses move quickly as Open Finance adoption accelerates.”

The UAE’s Open Finance Framework is a cornerstone of the country’s digital economy strategy, designed to unlock innovation through regulated data sharing and next-generation payment experiences. Lean’s graduation signals growing ecosystem readiness and momentum as Open Finance moves into its next phase.

Lean will continue to work closely with banks, regulators, and ecosystem partners to expand use cases, support market adoption, and help establish Open Finance as a foundational layer of the UAE’s financial architecture.

About Lean Technologies

Lean Technologies is the leading financial infrastructure provider in the MENA region, empowering businesses to access financial data and initiate payments through a single, secure platform. Since its founding in 2019, Lean has supported more than 350 companies, processed over $4 billion in transaction volume, connected upwards of 2 million accounts, and facilitated more than 3 million account verifications. For more information, visit www.leantech.me.

Media Contact:

Leen Shami

leen.shami@leantech.me