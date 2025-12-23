Sharjah: Sharjah Coop has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LEAFIO, a global provider of AI-powered retail solutions specializing in automation platforms, supply chain optimization, and in-store merchandising management. This step reinforces the Coop’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its digital capabilities and consolidating its position as one of the leading retail institutions locally and regionally, while contributing to the development of globally competitive retail standards.

Under the agreement, Sharjah Coop will implement the LEAFIO AI Retail Platform, an advanced ecosystem designed to improve inventory management, automate planograms, enhance space efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making. LEAFIO’s solutions are deployed in more than 250 retail chains worldwide, delivering measurable impact in reducing waste, improving operational performance, and elevating efficiency across all stages of retail operations.

H.E. Majid Aljenaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, emphasized that the agreement marks a major milestone in the Coop’s journey toward comprehensive digital transformation. He noted that Sharjah Coop operates under a strategic vision that prioritizes the adoption of modern technologies and the integration of innovation across all operational levels, stressing that delivering high-quality services and a seamless customer experience requires continuous investment in smart systems and advanced digital platforms.

He added: “Our partnership with LEAFIO represents a pivotal step in building a fully integrated smart retail model in the UAE. This platform enhances our future readiness and enables us to develop a more flexible and efficient operational framework. It reinforces Sharjah Coop’s position as a leading organization driving transformation within the retail sector and shaping its direction locally and globally, supported by a digital infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid industry growth and change.”

The signing ceremony was attended by senior leaders from Sharjah Coop, including Zied Hammami, Executive Director - Retail; Jassim AlAbdouli, IT Director; and Faisal Alnabouda, Director of Marketing, Public Relations, and Community Affairs.

Zied Hammami highlighted the importance of the collaboration in modernizing Sharjah Coop’s retail operations, stating that adopting LEAFIO’s platform will significantly enhance operational consistency and improve in-store execution. He added that the partnership will equip retail teams with smart tools and real-time insights, enabling higher merchandising standards and an improved customer journey across all branches.

Representing LEAFIO in the UAE, Khaled Naanaa, CEO and Founder of Innov At Scale IT LLC, LEAFIO’s local representative, expressed pride in the partnership. He said Sharjah Coop’s decision reflects its strong commitment to innovation and operational excellence, adding that Innov At Scale IT LLC will provide full support to ensure smooth and effective implementation across the network. He also noted that the partnership will deliver long-term value and strengthen operational capabilities through intelligent platforms that support planning, branch management, and overall readiness.

The implementation of the LEAFIO system will help standardize product organization processes, unify branch layouts, accelerate planogram creation by up to four times, and reduce manual tasks by as much as 80%. These enhancements will strengthen Sharjah Coop’s operational infrastructure in line with global digital standards and support sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving retail environment.

This agreement reflects Sharjah Coop’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence, reinforcing its position as a leading national institution contributing to the development of the retail sector locally, regionally, and globally, while enhancing service quality and the overall customer experience.