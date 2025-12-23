United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Ring has recently announced Smart Video Search in the United Arab Emirates, a new AI feature that makes it simple for customers to find specific moments in their Ring Event History.

Smart Video Search is one of Ring’s most advanced AI features. Powered by Ring IQ which is a combination of Ring AI technology and in-house expertise it uses Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images and quickly deliver results. Instead of scrolling through video footage to figure out “when was the package delivered” or “what time did the kids arrive home”, users can type queries directly into their Ring app to quickly pinpoint the right moment. Through smart video search customers will be able to search queries related to specific happenings during the day that relate to family, pets, home or personal interests.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President – Emerging Markets, Ring stated: “Across the UAE, families are increasingly relying on smart technology to stay connected to what matters most. With Smart Video Search, we’re making everyday home monitoring simpler and more intuitive, allowing customers to find key moments in seconds, without having to scroll through hours of footage. It’s another step in how Ring continues to bring meaningful innovation, convenience, and peace of mind to homes across the region.”

Pricing and Availability

Smart Video Search works with all Ring video doorbells and cameras and is rolling out in public beta to all UAE customers who are subscribed to a Ring Home Premium plan today available for $20 monthly or $200 yearly subscription fee.

For more information about Smart Video Search and Ring Home plans, visit Ring.com/plans.

