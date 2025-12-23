Bank Albilad has been awarded the Visa Travel Innovation Award for its "Travel Pass" Credit Cards (Infinite and Signature). As the first of their kind in the Kingdom, these cards represent a significant addition to payment solutions and advanced banking travel experiences, stemming from the strategic partnership between Bank Albilad and Visa, the global leader in digital payment technology.

The award recognizes Bank Albilad’s steadfast commitment to delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant banking solutions. The Travel Pass cards offer a suite of exclusive benefits designed to elevate the traveler's journey, including 300,000 Welcome Points that awarded upon the first purchase transaction using the Travel Pass Infinite Credit Card (Visa), where points can be transferred to global loyalty programs covering more than 9 international airlines (without restrictions) and over 7,000 global hotels. The cards also provide access to an integrated travel booking platform and personalized meet-and-greet services at Dubai International Airport, contributing to an elevated customer experience from departure to return.

Bank Albilad serves its customers through an extensive network of over 123 branches across the Kingdom, including seven self-service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Al-Jubail, Al-Kharj, and Yanbu that operate until 9:00 PM. The bank also maintains a presence in "Sakani" centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, and Madinah. Furthermore, Bank Albilad provides 24/7 integrated electronic services via the Albilad App and offers round-the-clock customer support through Albilad Phone (920001002), the toll-free number (8001230000), and social media platforms (@Bankalbilad).