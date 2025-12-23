As part of its comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda, the company has more than doubled the number of women in supply chain roles since 2023, reinforcing its commitment to building rewarding and inclusive, technical career paths for women.

Cairo, Egypt: Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC) has officially launched “Makanek”, a bold company-wide initiative designed to expand women’s participation in technical and supply chain careers across its operations, as part of its comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda. A trailblazer initiative in breaking barriers, the company is celebrating a historic milestone: Egypt’s first two officially certified female forklift drivers, now part of its Sharkia Plant workforce.

Since 2023, ABC has more than doubled the number of women in supply chain roles, reinforcing its commitment to building rewarding and inclusive career paths and creating opportunities in traditionally male-dominated fields. This progress reflects ABC’s long-standing vision to make diversity, equity and inclusion a reality across all levels of its operations.

The two newly certified forklift drivers completed their training and achieved their credentials through the Heavy Equipment Training Center in 10th of Ramadan City, part of the Central Agency for Reconstruction under the Ministry of Housing, Utilities & Urban Communities, following rigorous training standards and certification. ABC provided full funding, training support and accreditation for these pioneering women behind the forklift steering wheel, ensuring they meet the highest technical and safety certification requirements.

These pioneers join other inspiring women at ABC’s Supply chain STEM roles, such as maintenance planning, lab analysis & quality and operations management, Plant manager and many more, showcasing how STEM is becoming embedded in ABC’s culture and people agenda. The ABC’s Sharkia plant is just one example of the company’s broader commitment, with a strong network of women across its head office and four plants, driving progress and leadership in technical fields.

Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company, said:

“With ‘Makanek’, we are not just launching an initiative; we are redefining possibilities. Certifying Egypt’s first female forklift drivers marks a historic milestone for ABC and signals our unwavering commitment to creating space for women in STEM, while driving talent growth, empowerment, inclusion, and progress. Since 2023, we’ve more than doubled the number of women in supply chain roles, and today, women lead with confidence and strength, representing over 50% of our management team. This is only the beginning. We are building a future where every talented individual has the space, support, and opportunity to thrive, because when diversity drives our business, innovation and growth follow.”

Nashwa Sabry, People and Culture Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company, added:

“Empowerment is part of ABC’s DNA. Initiatives like ‘Makanek’ show how we turn values into action and earning us Top Employer recognition for three consecutive years. We remain committed to creating pathways that allow women to succeed in both technical and leadership roles.”

Aligned with its internal initiatives, Al Ahram Beverages Company also invests in programs that empower women beyond its operations. Through partnerships such as Orange Corners Egypt, ABC supports entrepreneurship and business development.

Over the course of the two-year partnership, the company has supported more than 250 entrepreneurs and 140 startups, with women accounting for 50% of the beneficiaries, particularly in ventures offering viable environmental, technological, and agricultural solutions.

Additionally, ABC collaborates with the Gozour Foundation through its Salil program, supporting small businesses led by women in underserved communities, enhancing employability skills and vocational training for women across Egypt.

Together, Makanek and these ecosystem partnerships reflect ABC’s broader mission: to enable more women to enter, thrive, and lead in technical and economic fields, inside and outside the organization.