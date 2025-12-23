Orange Jordan concluded its YO Ma'ak university tour dedicated to youth, highlighting the company’s commitment to staying close to this segment and supporting their digital lifestyle. The YO Ma'ak lines offered flexible and easy-to-use communication options that meet young people’s daily needs, along with exclusive benefits including high-speed internet, bundle rollover, and entertainment and commercial offers tailored for youth. The experience was delivered through interactive activities organized by the company across several Jordanian universities, including the University of Jordan, the Hashemite University, Yarmouk University, and Mutah University.

During the tour, the Orange Dynamo team delivered a range of interactive activities that enabled students to experience the value created by Orange’s services for customers and how these services contribute to addressing customer needs and facilitating everyday communication. The team also provided students with the opportunity to subscribe to the lines on the spot, alongside activities featuring rewards and competitions in a vibrant, youth-focused atmosphere, with a strong emphasis on delivering outstanding customer experience.

Orange Jordan emphasized that this tour reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong on-ground presence among customers, particularly youth, by expanding its 5G coverage and delivering advanced digital services that keep pace with their evolving needs. This approach further strengthens Orange Jordan’s position as the true responsible digital leader that is always focused on digitally empowering customers.

The company expressed its pride in being the first telecom provider in the Kingdom to offer free 5G service to YO Ma'ak subscribers, underscoring its leadership in the telecom sector and its commitment to advancing the digital experience in Jordan.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.