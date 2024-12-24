Abu Dhabi, UAE – Siraj Finance PJSC and ASSNTURE Limited have officially signed a strategic collaboration agreement to explore innovative solutions in asset tokenization and digital assets. This landmark partnership was announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), a premier financial event that emphasizes innovation and transformative financial technologies.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, CEO of Siraj Finance PJSC, and Mr. Ihsan Khelef, Co-Founder & Managing Director of ASSNTURE Limited. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to redefine financial services, with a focus on enabling secure, efficient, and compliant tokenization of real-world assets.

Through this partnership, Siraj Finance and ASSNTURE aim to combine their expertise to pilot and commercialize asset tokenization solutions that align with the regulatory frameworks of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). By integrating cutting-edge blockchain technology, the two entities intend to provide clients with alternative liquidity solutions and expand access to high-value assets for a broader range of investors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohamed Rusan Fyroze said, “This collaboration highlights Siraj Finance’s vision to lead the adoption of next-generation financial solutions in the UAE, aligning with our mission to empower businesses and individuals with innovative and compliant tools.” Mr. Ihsan Khelef added, “Partnering with Siraj Finance during ADFW reflects ASSNTURE’s dedication to building a robust ecosystem for tokenized assets. Together, we are setting the foundation for a new era in financial services.” The partnership between Siraj Finance and ASSNTURE is poised to unlock new opportunities in the digital economy, positioning both organizations as leaders in the region’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.