Riyadh - Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch four-times weekly non-stop flights between Singapore and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in June 2026. The Airline will operate the medium-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which is configured with 303 seats in two cabin classes: 40 in Business Class and 263 in Economy Class.

Subject to regulatory approvals, flight SQ498 will depart Singapore for Riyadh on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1820hrs (local time). The return flight, SQ499, will depart Riyadh for Singapore on the same days at 2300hrs (local time). Further details can be found in Annexe A.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “Our return to Riyadh comes amid its thriving business environment and ambitious development, which make it one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities. Beyond a new destination, this service will potentially allow us to work with our partners to offer our customers additional travel options across the region.”

Riyadh will be the SIA Group’s second destination in Saudi Arabia, complementing Scoot’s four-times weekly service to Jeddah.

Riyadh is Saudi Arabia’s capital and the Kingdom’s administrative and financial centre. Visitors can explore historic sites such as Diriyah and the Masmak Fortress, and enjoy attractions including world-class museums, luxury hotels, and a wide range of shopping and dining options.

Subject to regulatory approvals, tickets for SIA’s Riyadh services will go on sale progressively via the Airline’s distribution channels.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES’ RIYADH FLIGHT SCHEDULES

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch its inaugural non-stop flights between Singapore and Riyadh on 2 June 2026, operating the four-times weekly services with the medium-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

2 June 2026 – 24 October 2026 SQ498 Singapore – Riyadh Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays 1820hrs – 2145hrs Airbus A350-900MH SQ499 Riyadh – Singapore Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays 2300hrs – 1215hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900MH