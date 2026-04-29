Cairo, The Sawiris Foundation announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the Commercial International Bank – Egypt (CIB) Foundation, as the strategic partner of the “Dar wa Salama” initiative, in collaboration with the Ibrahim Ahmed Badran Charitable Foundation. This partnership aims to establish an integrated healthcare system for children in the most underserved areas of Sohag, in alignment with the initiative’s broader vision of achieving sustainable rural development.

This collaboration represents a model of “integrated development” among leading institutions to bridge healthcare gaps in Upper Egypt, supporting national efforts to improve citizens’ quality of life in line with Egypt Vision 2030. The agreement focuses on delivering specialized medical and therapeutic services within the scope of the “Dar wa Salama” initiative, launched by the Sawiris Foundation as a tool to improve the overall living environment and social conditions of targeted families.

The initiative aims to maximize health impact by providing free medical services to more than 21,000 children over one year. This includes specialized medical convoys and fixed clinics to ensure service sustainability. The intervention also extends to performing 236 surgical operations and providing screenings in the fields of nutrition, ophthalmology, and orthopedics, in addition to implementing 5,000 awareness activities to promote prevention culture and enhance community health awareness.

This alliance is based on the principle of “complementary expertise,” where the CIB Foundation contributes strategic financing as a responsible investor, the Ibrahim Ahmed Badran Foundation leads field implementation through its specialized medical teams, and the Sawiris Foundation ensures alignment with sustainability standards and the intended developmental impact, while linking it to the “Dar wa Salama” initiative.

In her statement, Mrs. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation, said: “This project represents an extension of the Sawiris Foundation’s journey of more than 25 years in social development. We believe that sustainable health interventions are a cornerstone in building strong communities. Through the ‘Dar wa Salama’ initiative and in collaboration with our partners, we are not only improving housing conditions but also investing in the health of the next generation to ensure long-term developmental impact in Upper Egypt.”

She added: “This type of partnership enables us to work more deeply and effectively by leveraging resources and expertise in an integrated manner, ensuring access to the most vulnerable groups with higher efficiency. Through this approach, we aim to design scalable interventions that can be replicated and expanded to enhance sustainability and maximize impact.”

On his part, Mr. Sherif Elsaid, Managing Director, CIB Foundation – Egypt, stated: “As the strategic partner of the ‘Dar wa Salama’ initiative, we are proud to expand our collaboration to include the healthcare sector for children, which lies at the heart of the CIB Foundation’s strategy to empower underserved communities. Our support for this project reflects our commitment as a responsible national institution to contribute to building a comprehensive healthcare system that ensures access to high-quality medical services for every child in Egypt, especially in remote areas.”

Mrs. Ola Ismail, Founder, and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Ibrahim Ahmed Badran Charitable Foundation, also noted: “We are pleased to serve as the medical implementing arm of this strong alliance, deploying all our specialized medical staff and the latest equipment to ensure healthcare services worthy of the children of Sohag. Our goal is not only treatment, but also building sustainable health awareness that protects children and their families in the future.”

It is worth noting that the “Dar wa Salama” initiative was launched by the Sawiris Foundation in 2024 to provide safe housing and improve living conditions in the village of “Awlad Yahya” in Dar El Salam district, Sohag Governorate. The inclusion of the CIB Foundation as a strategic partner and the Ibrahim Badran Foundation as a medical partner further strengthens the initiative’s ability to deliver a comprehensive development model combining adequate housing, healthcare, and community empowerment.

This cooperation represents a practical embodiment of the concept of “shared responsible investment,” bringing together developmental influence, sustainable financing, and specialized field expertise. This collaborative approach aims to unify standards and enhance the efficiency of development interventions in Sohag Governorate, ensuring maximum community impact and supporting the state’s efforts toward balanced regional development.