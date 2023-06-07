SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announces the completion of its advisory to Al Jazeera Tourism Company (AJTC) on their sale of 100% of Novotel Al Dana Resort in Bahrain to Gulf Hotels Group. Following the initial announcement in February, the parties have now successfully completed the required conditions and executed the property transfer agreement. The operational transfer of the property to Gulf Hotels Group will go into effect on June 8th, 2023.

Najla Al-Shirawi, CEO of SICO said, “SICO takes great pleasure in successfully facilitating the completion of this sale on behalf of AJTC. Drawing upon our expertise in overseeing various transactions in Bahrain and the region, we have utilized our specialized advisory services to assist AJTC in the process of selling Novotel Al Dana Resort. We are delighted to have contributed to the achievement of AJTC's objectives and the overall success of this deal as a result of the investment banking team’s hard work and dedication.”

“The seamless sale of Novotel El Dana Resort – one of Bahrain’s major hotels – to a well-established name in the hospitality market such as Gulf Hotels Group is a strategic milestone for our company that comes as part of our broader business strategy. We are confident that the operations of this key resort will continue to thrive under its new ownership,” said Hazem Al Mubarak, Chairman of AJTC.

Dr. Hafed Al Mutawa, Vice Chairman of AJTC added : “ We are delighted with the smooth completion of this transaction, and we thank our partners who have been instrumental throughout this process and ensured the successful completion of this transaction."

Wissam Haddad, Head of Investment Banking and Real Estate at SICO, commented, “Like many industries, the hospitality industry has also experienced an increase in M&A activity, seeking enhanced competitiveness, synergies, and expanding geographic presence. This trend has led to a diversification of offerings beyond traditional hotel properties, with companies venturing into new segments such as serviced apartments, resorts, conference centres, F&B, spas, and other related services.”

SICO’s investment banking division has an established track record as a market leader and the partner of choice for M&A deals and IPOs in Bahrain. The team has advised on some of the country’s largest and most complex transactions such as the KFH/AUB acquisition and dual listing, one of the largest banking acquisitions in recent history, the APM Terminals IPO, the most successful IPO on the Bahrain Bourse in a decade, and the acquisition of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BISB) by National Bank of Bahrain (NBB). In the hospitality business, it acted as the Issue Adviser and Lead Manager for a first of its kind share swap in Bahrain that was executed in 2016 between the Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) and Bahrain Tourism Company (BTC).

-Ends-

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 4.8 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com