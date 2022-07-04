Image and video link: https://we.tl/t-2iD7xxe2cO

With a global outlook, Northacre’s core values are centered around sustainable real estate and wellbeing

United Arab Emirates – Northacre, London’s leading super-prime developer with over 30 years’ experience in creating exceptional living spaces, today announces its global expansion and plans for growth.

As part of Northacre's global expansion, SHUAA will combine its real estate-related investment management, development management and asset management businesses under one platform and establish a separate new entity headquartered in London. Under the new umbrella, Northacre would currently be developing a diverse and unique portfolio of projects across the UK and the GCC in excess of $3.6 billion alongside its investment and asset management platforms.

At the core of Northacre’s growth and expansion is its new strategic direction and vision to become the global leader in sustainable real estate and wellbeing, with a commitment to achieving a 5* Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark rating by 2030. With sustainability and wellbeing at the core, the group looks to bring together a mix of investments, assets, services and real estate projects that share a common mission for achieving ambitious and practical environmental, wellbeing, social and economic goals for people and businesses.

Under the corporate organizational structure and vision of the newly formed Northacre Group, Jassim Alseddiqi, Board Member and Managing Director of SHUAA Capital and recently appointed Chairman of Northacre comments: “The Northacre brand has been synonymous with heritage and design for over 30 years. As part of a change in strategy, we are combining our years of experience in investment, property development and management. Today, more than ever, our role in this sphere is linked to creating places that benefit the wellbeing of the communities in which they are built, whilst proactively minimising our impact on the environment. We are committed to the health and wellbeing of our residents, tenants and visitors, and take a thoughtful approach to real estate investment, development and management, whilst delivering profitable real estate investments that will sustain and grow throughout all market cycles.”.

Walid El-Hindi CEO of Real Estate SHUAA Capital and Group CEO of Northacre comments: “I am proud to announce the global launch of Northacre as we look to embark on the next chapter for this iconic real estate brand. The focus of Northacre moving forward is to fund, develop and manage a diverse and unique portfolio of projects in the UK and the Middle East with a key focus on sustainability and enhancing health and wellbeing in the spaces where people live, work, learn, and play. We look to pay homage and to build on our provenance, experience, expertise and track-record in the UK and the MENA region. Our attitude and approach to real estate is one that questions the status quo, seeks growth and understanding, and embraces challenges and opportunities. Through our holistic approach to creative investments, innovation, and an unwavering commitment towards sustainable real estate and wellbeing in every aspect of our business, we plan to raise the bar and set a new standard for the Real Estate industry. Our sustainable business strategy allows us to make more responsible decisions throughout our operations, ensuring that we balance financial gain with our considerations of social and environmental impact.”