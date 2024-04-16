Abu Dhabi – Shory, a top insurance broker, and Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company, a major player in the UAE insurance industry, have joined hands to make buying car insurance easier. Both the companies have signed a partnership agreement to give customers improved choices and flexibility when getting vehicle insurance. The deal was sealed at a signing ceremony attended by Shory’s Deputy CEO, Abdulelah Alghofaili, and RAKINSURANCE’s CEO, Sanjeev Badyal.



Commenting on the importance of this collaboration, Shory's Deputy CEO, Abdulelah Alghofaili said, “Collaborating with RAKINSURANCE marks a significant milestone for us. Our partnership signifies the fusion of Shory's innovative approach with RAKINSURANCE’s seasoned expertise, promising unparalleled insurance solutions for our customers. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology and product development, we’re poised to further redefine the insurance landscape, empowering individuals with the choice of buying exactly what they want. Together, we aim to set and eventually surpass new standards of excellence in the insurance industry.”

He added, “This collaboration has enabled us to offer a wider range of options for comprehensive insurance for both GCC and non-GCC vehicles along with a special segment for high-value cars. We hope that our customers will be delighted to see the new offerings as we’ve made sure there's something for everyone.”



Sanjeev Badyal, Chief Executive Officer RAKINSURANCE said, “Partnering with Shory opens a world of opportunities for us. By combining Shory and RAKINSURANCE expertise and resources, we can deliver a comprehensive insurance solution that meets the diverse needs of customers. Together, we can leverage advanced technology, data analytics and product development to offer seamless access to a wide range of policies. We are excited to partner with Shory in their journey of revolutionizing the insurance industry, whilst empowering customers with choice, convenience, and peace of mind.”



This collaboration facilitates insurance buyers with direct access to some of the best comprehensive car insurance plans for both GCC and non-GCC vehicles through Shory's website and app, whilst also providing a special product dedicated to high-value cars. The best part is that unlike other platforms, Shory issues policies instantly and there’s no wait time between policy purchase and activation.

With Shory’s app, customers can compare various insurance plans side by side, take a thorough look at the policy features and benefits and then make an informed decision based on their needs and budget. The partnership between Shory and RAKINSURANCE amplifies the car insurance purchasing experience by offering more insurance options and the facility to conclude the purchase in just 90 seconds.



This strategic collaboration between Shory and Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance aims to simplify car insurance purchasing experiences in the UAE, whilst offering diverse and reliable insurance options. Through the advanced technology offered by the Shory platform and the wide range of car insurance solutions provided by Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company, obtaining car insurance will become faster and simpler.