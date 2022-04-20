SHFT Build was co-developed with regional and global players from the MENAP region such as Sharjah Media City (Shams), Unity & Batal Gaming

Shorooq Partners, a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in innovative startups in the MENAP region, has officially launched SHFT Build, a program focused on supporting the sectors that are driving tomorrow's economy. The program is designed to upskill talent, partner with aspiring founders and game enthusiasts, and provide them with the go-to playbook to building a successful startup that is seed investment-ready.

The first edition of the program will be focused on the gametech sector, and will target founders that are building startups across the value chain of gaming. In particular, the program comes at zero cost & zero equity for founders and is looking to connect with teams who are developing technologies that are enhancing game efficiency, security, development and accessibility. Game studios, game developers, distribution platforms, developers of game engines, and streaming platforms are all encouraged to apply. Applications are currently open and SHFT Build will be accepting founders globally.

"As investors, we have always played a proactive role in developing ecosystems within our core markets. SHFT as a platform was built to develop ecosystems around industries that are driving tomorrow's economy. This is to accelerate their development and support corporations, governments and founders to leverage opportunities presented by such industries,” said Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq Partners.

SHFT Build is the MENAP region's first sector-focused online program designed to provide founders with tools in building seed investment-ready businesses in gametech, web 3.0, cleantech, as well as other leading sectors through technical and business in-depth knowledge. SHFT Build Gametech is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) through AWS Gametech and AWS Startups who are providing in-depth knowledge, mentorship and AWS Activate benefits for founders to build on the AWS Cloud. The program is also supported by global experts from Unity and ecosystem players such as AD Gaming and Sharjah Media City (Shams), and successful regional gaming companies such as Tamatem Games, Nifty Craft, Batal Gaming and Calyx.

Through the SHFT Build’s learning journey, founders receive access to over 200 exclusive materials including videos, guides, and templates across a multitude of sector-specific areas such as cloud gaming, game localization, fundraising and much more. Founders will also get access to over 20 regional and global subject matter experts through online group and 1:1 mentorship, as well as over $200,000 worth of in-kind benefits including subsidized business set-up, Unity software licenses, and AWS Activate cloud credits and technical support.

Founders building startups in gametech can apply today through shft.shorooq.com

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, please email shft@shorooq.com.

About SHFT Build Program

SHFT Build is an online program powered by Shorooq Partners and is one of the programs under the Shorooq House of Frontier Technology - SHFT. SHFT Build is the go-to playbook for founders regionally looking to build startups in industries that are driven by frontier technology such as Gametech, Web 3.0 and blockchain applications as well as Cleantech and Climatetech. This is done through collaboration with global expertise to leverage deep industry knowledge and resources to support founders in building their startups.

About Shorooq Partners

Founded in 2017, Shorooq Partners is the leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in the most innovative startups across MENAP. Shorooq Partners has backed market-leading disruptors some of which include Pure

Harvest Smart Farms, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Capiter and Retailo. Shorooq Partners is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has six offices across the MENAP region.

Contact Information

SHFT Build Program

Email: shft@shorooq.com Website: shft.shorooq.com

Shorooq Partners

Email: hello@shorooq.com Website: www.shorooq.com