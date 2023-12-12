Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shiplifier, a homegrown platform providing seamless shipping solutions under one dashboard, has introduced its latest feature, ShiplifierX. This new feature brings forth a same-day delivery solution that will allow business owners and customers alike to seamlessly ship and deliver within a 45 minute time-frame with a standardized rate.

Shiplifier, the newly-introduced innovative platform that focuses on simplifying and automating shipping logistics for businesses, conceptualized ShiplifierX for both e-commerce businesses and individual end-users alike who can also utilize the service for their time-to-time deliveries, eliminating lengthy shipping wait times and making it accessible to anyone to use, hassle-free.

ShiplifierX now seamlessly integrated into the Shiplifier platform, enhances capabilities to accommodate domestic and international shipping offerings. Designed to provide smooth shipping services within Dubai, ShiplifierX allows members to benefit from a flat fee with every delivery, emphasizing the service as a cost-effective and reliable courier option. ShiplfierX caters to a plethora of needs for business owners who can now access Shiplfier's corporate rates to also maintain and predict expenses. The newest feature guarantees express delivery within a 45 minute timeframe, covering a 20-kilometer radius, for any package under the dimensions of 40x40x40 and a weight limit of seven kilograms. Members can schedule pick up and delivery from 7:30am to 2:00am, with a minimal wait time of 5 to 10 minutes for the courier collection.

Working as an efficient and smooth express last-mile solution for businesses and patrons, ShiplifierX is set to revolutionize customer service and satisfaction for businesses, removing the constraints of deposits and bulk order volume restrictions.

Understanding the need for a streamlined and seamless process for deliveries and shipments, Founder and CEO of Shiplifier Ali Javaheri comments “ShiplifierX is not just a delivery service. it's a promise of swift convenience. We have redefined express delivery within Dubai through a flat fee to not only ensure customer’s packages reach under 60 minutes but also deliver an unparalleled experience."

ShiplifierX is the express last-mile solution serving Dubai, accessible directly through the Shiplifier website. For more information, please visit https://shiplifier.com/

About Shiplifer

Shiplifier is a web based application that specializes in securing reduced shipping rates from various shipping companies. Dedicated to streamlining and automating order processing for e-commerce businesses, Shiplifier offers a comprehensive platform for businesses to seamlessly process, ship, track, and manage various aspects of operations—all conveniently consolidated under one website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meghan Lane

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com

Empyre Communications