Dubai, UAE – SHIFT Car Rental, the premium vehicle rental brand under AWR Mobility, has signed a landmark agreement with Amber Connect, a global leader in AI-powered vehicle telematics and IoT solutions. The new partnership will see SHIFT’s entire fleet integrated with cutting-edge connectivity tools, marking a major advancement in the company’s commitment to smarter, safer, and more customer-focused mobility.

Through this collaboration, SHIFT will deploy Amber Connect’s real-time telematics platform across its UAE operations. This will enable detailed insights into vehicle performance, driver behaviour, fuel usage, and predictive maintenance, translating into enhanced operational efficiency and a better rental experience for customers.

The platform’s advanced data capabilities will also support SHIFT’s ongoing sustainability efforts, helping to reduce emissions through intelligent routing and driving insights, and contributing to the country’s Net Zero 2050 goals.

This partnership positions SHIFT as one of the pioneers in UAE’s first rental brands to integrate full-scale AI-powered telematics across its fleet, setting a new benchmark for intelligent mobility in the rental sector. By turning every vehicle into a connected data point, SHIFT gains a real-time view of its fleet health, driver safety, and environmental impact, enabling the company to deliver a more predictive, efficient, and personalised rental experience.

Sanaa Ouahmane, Chief Executive Officer - AWR Mobility & AWR Trading, commented: “Today’s mobility landscape is evolving through data, intelligence, and customer expectations and SHIFT is proud to be leading that transformation. Our partnership with Amber Connect reflects AWR Mobility’s ongoing investment in technologies that don’t just optimise operations but elevate experiences. By embedding AI-driven telematics into our fleet, we’re redefining what trust, safety, and convenience look like for our customers, while continuing the AWR legacy of reliability and forward-thinking innovation. This is how we shape the next era of smart, sustainable mobility across the UAE.”

Dushyant Savadia, Founder and CEO of Amber Connect, added: "We are incredibly proud to partner with SHIFT and the wider AWR Mobility Group, one of the most respected and forward-thinking champions in the mobility space across the UAE. Their decision to select Amber Connect as their technology partner is a powerful validation of our global capabilities in AI-driven fleet intelligence. This partnership is about more than telematics. It’s about trust, scale, and shared ambition. SHIFT understands that the future of mobility is predictive, intelligent, and data-led, and we are thrilled to support that vision by transforming every vehicle in their fleet into a smart, connected asset. As Amber Connect continues to expand globally, collaborations like this reinforce our position as a world-class technology provider powering the next generation of safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility."

This initiative is part of a broader investment by SHIFT in future-ready technologies that elevate the customer experience while streamlining internal efficiencies. With SHIFT already recognised for its high customer satisfaction scores, the integration of Amber Connect’s telematics is set to reinforce the company’s reputation as a leader in operational excellence and innovation in the mobility sector.

For more information, visit www.shiftcarrental.com.

About SHIFT Car Rental

SHIFT Car Rental provides premium car rental and fleet management solutions across the UAE. As a subsidiary of AWR Mobility, SHIFT is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-centric mobility services. With a growing network of 15 branches and a fleet of over 13,000 vehicles, SHIFT proudly serves thousands of loyal individual and corporate customers throughout the region.

About Amber Connect

Amber Connect is a global AI-driven fleet intelligence platform built for scale. It transforms vehicles into connected, data-generating assets by combining real-time telematics, predictive analytics, and automated decision intelligence. Trusted by enterprises and governments, Amber Connect powers safer operations, smarter maintenance, lower emissions, and sharper operational control across large, complex fleets—turning mobility data into measurable business advantage.

www.amberconnect.ai